Nigel Farage said Andy Burnham ‘doesn’t get’ that Britain is broken, and got owned into the sunlit uplands – 19 votes of no confidence

Politics Andy burnham nigel farage

It’s looking highly unlikely that Andy Burnham will face competition for the leadership of Labour, and will probably be the prime minister on July 20th. He’s certainly acting as though it’s a done deal, which is why – on Monday – he set out the central core of his vision for the country.

Good growth in every postcode and hope in every heart. That’s the vision I set out in my speech today. pic.twitter.com/PwaUecjB0Z — Andy Burnham (@andyburnham) June 29, 2026

GB News reporter Christopher Hope, who gave Nigel Farage a softball interview during the seven weeks he was hiding from proper scrutiny over his £5 million crypto gift, was absolutely incensed that Burnham didn’t take questions from the press after his speech.

Here’s Makerfield MP Andy Burnham leaving by a side entrance moments after his speech today. I think it is appalling that he would not take questions from us journalists. He will be made Prime Minister of our country three weeks today. More coverage and analysis at @GBNEWS. pic.twitter.com/B97bNb3guM — Christopher Hope📝 (@christopherhope) June 29, 2026

The brilliant Parody Nigel Farage joined in.

“us journalists” says the man who works for a propaganda outlet featuring freaks, weirdos conspiracy nutters and gobshites.😂 pic.twitter.com/lJ60K8RnoK — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) June 29, 2026

I think it’s disgraceful that Andy Burnham is refusing to take questions from journalists after his speech. He ought to take a lesson in accountability from me and only communicate through dodgy videos and propaganda essays on Substack. — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) June 29, 2026

Speaking of which, here’s Nigel Farage communicating via a dodgy video.

Andy Burnham doesn’t get it. Britain is broken. We don’t have 10 years to fix it. We need change now. pic.twitter.com/Uf8FAtfY1m — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) June 29, 2026

“It’s not going to work because he says it’ll take ten years to lift Britain back up to where it needs to be. I would suggest those of us who believe Britain is broken would say we haven’t got ten years. The country – we’re totally unrecognisable in ten years. What the country wants is immediate action, and I’ll tell you what – they’re not going to get it from Mr Burnham, or should I say ‘Open Borders Andy’.”

Eyebrows were raised, along with several excellent and unflattering points.

1.

"Andy Burnham doesn't get it. My crypto billionaire donors want to start plundering the country now." pic.twitter.com/rRR0pBCBdX — Oliver (@OWS1892) June 29, 2026

2.

Says the man who broke it with Brexit https://t.co/NTrMHRQmb8 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) June 29, 2026

3.

Britain is broken because career moaners like you spent decades breaking it for clicks and cash. Brexit was your “change now”. Look how that worked out. Burnham’s got a real plan and actual governing experience. You’ve got a media contract and a 30 year victim complex. We’re… — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) June 29, 2026

4.

‘Britain is broken

London is a hellscape

Clacton is too dangerous for

me to visit

Andy Burnham is far too

dangerous to visit after dark

Everything in the U.K. is shit

I’m a patriot wink wink

Oh and I’m in the Epstein files

beholden to a crypto billionaire

and… https://t.co/JKX6L2oDwO — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) June 29, 2026

5.

Oh look the loser and man in hiding manages to give up 1min 17secs of his day to pass comment on Burnham. He's a lame duck now and knows it https://t.co/2vl9JiDY6J — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) June 29, 2026

6.

Spare us the dramatics. You’ve spent 25 years screaming that Britain is broken while trousering millions from GB News, speaking gigs and Brexit grift. You helped smash it with your “change now” fantasy, then stood back and sold outrage to the highest bidder. Andy Burnham has… — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) June 29, 2026

7.

Blimey, the con man seems to have aged quite markedly. Is this what AWOL did to him? #bbcpm #r4today #c4news https://t.co/jSKj0jD7xS — RoslynByfield (@RoslynByfield) June 29, 2026

8.

Pop off back to the basement you are hiding in.

A man who is terrified of scrutiny and can't remember his own excuses is not fit to pass comment – let alone think he can run a country.

Piers Morgan was right – time to go — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) June 29, 2026

9.

"Andy doesn't get it ……… but I got £6.4m for helping break it?" https://t.co/CtGdeGAqN9 — Martin Cymbal💚 (@cymbal_martin) June 29, 2026

10.