Politics Andy burnham nigel farage

Nigel Farage said Andy Burnham ‘doesn’t get’ that Britain is broken, and got owned into the sunlit uplands – 19 votes of no confidence

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 30th, 2026

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It’s looking highly unlikely that Andy Burnham will face competition for the leadership of Labour, and will probably be the prime minister on July 20th. He’s certainly acting as though it’s a done deal, which is why – on Monday – he set out the central core of his vision for the country.

GB News reporter Christopher Hope, who gave Nigel Farage a softball interview during the seven weeks he was hiding from proper scrutiny over his £5 million crypto gift, was absolutely incensed that Burnham didn’t take questions from the press after his speech.

The brilliant Parody Nigel Farage joined in.

Speaking of which, here’s Nigel Farage communicating via a dodgy video.

“It’s not going to work because he says it’ll take ten years to lift Britain back up to where it needs to be. I would suggest those of us who believe Britain is broken would say we haven’t got ten years. The country – we’re totally unrecognisable in ten years.

What the country wants is immediate action, and I’ll tell you what – they’re not going to get it from Mr Burnham, or should I say ‘Open Borders Andy’.”

Eyebrows were raised, along with several excellent and unflattering points.

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