Politics arch donald trump fail

Donald Trump’s triumphant arch at his 250th White House celebration looked bad enough from afar but up close plumbed hilarious new depths

Saul Hutson. Updated June 29th, 2026

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It doesn’t take a stretch of the imagination to call Donald Trump tacky. So it’s no surprise that the kickoff weekend of his 16-day celebration of America’s 250th anniversary got off to a rocky start.

For starters, just about nobody showed up. That was embarrassing enough.

But the people who were on the grounds came back with pretty damaging receipts. The most damning of which offered our first looks at the “Triumphal Arch” the President is proposing.

Here’s a closer look at the… staples holding everything together:

At least it’s not a house of cards.

That being said, they couldn’t even glue the paper on flat.

It didn’t take an architect to criticize the arch. In fact, all it took was a Twitter account.

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