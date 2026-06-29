Donald Trump’s triumphant arch at his 250th White House celebration looked bad enough from afar but up close plumbed hilarious new depths

Politics arch donald trump fail

It doesn’t take a stretch of the imagination to call Donald Trump tacky. So it’s no surprise that the kickoff weekend of his 16-day celebration of America’s 250th anniversary got off to a rocky start.

For starters, just about nobody showed up. That was embarrassing enough.

But the people who were on the grounds came back with pretty damaging receipts. The most damning of which offered our first looks at the “Triumphal Arch” the President is proposing.

THAT’S THE ARCH????!!!!! looks like a set from a community-theater production of a play set in either Paris or ancient Rome pic.twitter.com/NYfaxxtuyl — Cathy Young 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@CathyYoung63) June 28, 2026

Here’s a closer look at the… staples holding everything together:

Guys, these buildings at the Great American State Fair are just covered in printed sheets that are literally stapled on🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xJsijYyJRQ — Anarc-y princess (@SatireAP) June 29, 2026

At least it’s not a house of cards.

That being said, they couldn’t even glue the paper on flat.

The Golden Arch is their pride and joy, but look at it up close!!!😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mHPgQcaIp2 — Anarc-y princess (@SatireAP) June 29, 2026

It didn’t take an architect to criticize the arch. In fact, all it took was a Twitter account.

1.

Trump’s stupid arch looks like it was put together with duct tape. It’s the perfect representation of a failing empire and a failing presidency, based entirely on theater without substance. It’s all about appearances, but the facade is fake and backed by nothing real. https://t.co/uUlwMuKhFn — HealthRanger (@HealthRanger) June 29, 2026

2.

THAT’S THE ARCH????!!!!! looks like a set from a community-theater production of a play set in either Paris or ancient Rome pic.twitter.com/NYfaxxtuyl — Cathy Young 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@CathyYoung63) June 28, 2026

3.

This has to be a joke.

I have seen high school art projects executed with more skill.

Who got paid 40 million for this trash? https://t.co/SxsMIyAd6U — The Artist known as Jess (@ElofsonJess) June 29, 2026

4.

5.

We’re cooked https://t.co/GIsDTfuVgD — John Titor – The Third Rail (@3rdRailPodcast) June 29, 2026

6.

It was those damn Antifa commandos again. — ERIC LENT (@ERICLENT1367204) June 28, 2026

7.

Tightarse Trump strikes again.

The quality of that arch exemplifies the quality of his leadership.

The clown in chief has built himself another actual circus. https://t.co/WWg7CC8oMB — Dom (@dom_reale) June 29, 2026

8.