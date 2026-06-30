25 Funniest Threads Posts to Give Your Day a Lift
Welcome, or welcome back, to our weekly round-up of comedy Threads.
There’s a bit of everything in there – puns, captions, funny observations. We hope you fnd something that tickles your fancy, and if you’re on the platform, please show your favourites a bit of love.
Let’s dive in.
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