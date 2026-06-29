Mel Brooks’ 100th birthday sent his hilarious One Show appearance viral all over again and you can’t watch it too often

Celebrity mel brooks

The great Mel Brooks turned 100 on Sunday and it prompted no end of tributes on Twitter and people sharing clips of their favourite films of the great man, including Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein and The Producers.

It also sent his unforgettable appearance on BBC1’s The One Show back into orbit again. It’s from – hard to believe we know – 2017 and surely no-one nailed the essence of the teatime talkshow better than Brooks.

Reposting this on his 100th birthday https://t.co/b6Jhg86tPX — Grace (@graceyldn) June 28, 2026

Will never tire of watching that, or basically any Mel Brooks film. Happy birthday, legend.

I genuinely think this is one of my favourite videos of all time — William (@williamchapple1) June 28, 2026

I always love seeing this https://t.co/xTvUfPOjax — Colleen (@87colB) June 28, 2026

I always loved when ‘international’ stars appeared on it because ‘you get to appear on BBC primetime’ and you could see their absolute bafflement constantly. — Elle Turpitt – 10% on Switch 2! (@elleturpitt) June 28, 2026

Mel Brooks got it in one. https://t.co/v9jz6yHKEU — GailRenard (@GailRenard) June 29, 2026

the concept is mad jumps from giles brandreth in portsmouth talking about history of a boat then they’ll have hugh jackman sat on the sofa next to jane mcdonald both of who are plugging a new film/book. — Rob (@robb862) June 28, 2026

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H/T @graceyldn