Celebrity mel brooks

Mel Brooks’ 100th birthday sent his hilarious One Show appearance viral all over again and you can’t watch it too often

Poke Reporter. Updated June 29th, 2026

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The great Mel Brooks turned 100 on Sunday and it prompted no end of tributes on Twitter and people sharing clips of their favourite films of the great man, including Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein and The Producers.

It also sent his unforgettable appearance on BBC1’s The One Show back into orbit again. It’s from – hard to believe we know – 2017 and surely no-one nailed the essence of the teatime talkshow better than Brooks.

Will never tire of watching that, or basically any Mel Brooks film. Happy birthday, legend.

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