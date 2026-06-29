Politics elon musk son

Elon Musk bragged about his son’s behaviour at an upmarket restaurant but it was far from the win he thought it was – 15 people left totally cold

Saul Hutson. Updated June 29th, 2026

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Elon Musk is not known for being the greatest dad and this old story about taking his son out for sushi will not do him any favors.

The kajillionaire space man went on the podcast fronted by Katie Miller (wife of Stephen Miller – you remember) a little while back but this particular story just went into orbit again for reasons that may or may not become obvious.

Musk wanted to sound relatable so he dusted off a story about going out to eat for some father-son bonding. It was not as charming of an anecdote as he thought.

Take a listen.

Musk appears delighted with this story, offering it up as proof that he and his boy are just two bros looking to have a good nosh out on the town.

The replies took the story as proof of something far more concrete: Musk is not such a great dad.

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