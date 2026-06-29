Elon Musk bragged about his son’s behaviour at an upmarket restaurant but it was far from the win he thought it was – 15 people left totally cold

Politics elon musk son

Elon Musk is not known for being the greatest dad and this old story about taking his son out for sushi will not do him any favors.

The kajillionaire space man went on the podcast fronted by Katie Miller (wife of Stephen Miller – you remember) a little while back but this particular story just went into orbit again for reasons that may or may not become obvious.

Musk wanted to sound relatable so he dusted off a story about going out to eat for some father-son bonding. It was not as charming of an anecdote as he thought.

Take a listen.

Elon Musk reveals the moment his son Saxon left an entire sushi restaurant speechless “I was living in L.A., and I took my older boys out for lunch to Sugarfish, which is a very kind of uptight sushi restaurant. In fact, on the menu of the restaurant, it says, do not ask for soy… pic.twitter.com/AMF7ds7mWp — voided intern (@voidedintern) June 28, 2026

Musk appears delighted with this story, offering it up as proof that he and his boy are just two bros looking to have a good nosh out on the town.

The replies took the story as proof of something far more concrete: Musk is not such a great dad.

1.

Cute story about how he taught his son to be a rich antisocial asshole https://t.co/MT7ZCfz6Rx — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) June 28, 2026

2.

You read this imagining it’s a child but Saxon Musk is 20 years old https://t.co/SPF6lbEYJh — Adam Smith (@adamndsmith) June 29, 2026

3.

He raises his children about as badly as he manages his projects — Simon Krummenacher (@Dokukoenig) June 28, 2026

4.

just completely devoid of any charisma, charm or humour. https://t.co/gCKGsTBTlE — life enjoyer (@coolestdudeva) June 29, 2026

5.

Oh so he’s spoiled, snooty and pretentious like his father? Shocking — Mad Mad World (@AshyHarry3) June 28, 2026

6.

Sugarfish is a chain in LA. They don’t tell you shit about how much soy sauce you use. It would be stupid to order a cheeseburger there. https://t.co/9rYfd3jNCk — Sam Youngman (@samyoungman) June 29, 2026

7.