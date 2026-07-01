Life marriage

A man told his fiancee she was only interested in his money and her A++ response was a comeback for the ages

Poke Staff. Updated July 1st, 2026

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In an ever more uncertain and troublesome world, it’s always reassuring when someone gets exactly what was coming to them.

And this tale of a woman whose fiancee wouldn’t stop suggesting she was only interested in her money is a small but supremely satisfying example of that.

She went on the subReddit ‘Am I The Asshole’ just to double check she’d done the right thing and, boy, had she done the right thing.

It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @thechosenberg who said: ‘Bro got salary mogged and couldn’t take it.’

And the internet replied as one.

And finally, at the risk of being a little bit niche …

Ah yes, this person!

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Kirstie Allsopp was furious with Bafta for saying Penelope Keith had ‘passed’ and this A++ response was to the manor born

Source @thechosenberg Image Unsplash Sandy Millar