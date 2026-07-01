Politics nigel farage

News that ‘man of the people’ Nigel Farage made £22,500 p.h. advertising gold bullion was made all the more staggering by his plan to cut the minimum wage for young people – 21 24-carat takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 1st, 2026

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Later today, Labour MP Richard Burgon will lead a debate in Parliament on whether to ban MPs from having second jobs.

He shared his invitation to the almost permanently absent Nigel Farage to attend the debate, since he’s a prime example of an MP not prioritising the job for which taxpayers are footing the bill.

With timing normally only seen in a Cirque du Soleil trapeze act, a new declaration of income for Schrodinger’s MP for Clacton has just dropped – and it’s enough to make the eyes water.

Here’s the kind of thing Farage was paid for.

At least he declared this one. It must be such a comfort to the constituents of Clacton who are still waiting for him to carry out in-person surgeries like every other MP has to do.

It was something of a gift for Richard Burgon – though not a £5 million gift from a crypto billionaire based in Thailand.

The news was made all the more staggering by Reform’s policy on the minimum wage for young people, which is currently £8 for under-18s, £10.85 for those in the 18-20 bracket, and £12.71 for the over-21s.

People had a few things to say on the matter.

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