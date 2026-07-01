News that ‘man of the people’ Nigel Farage made £22,500 p.h. advertising gold bullion was made all the more staggering by his plan to cut the minimum wage for young people – 21 24-carat takedowns

Politics nigel farage

Later today, Labour MP Richard Burgon will lead a debate in Parliament on whether to ban MPs from having second jobs.

He shared his invitation to the almost permanently absent Nigel Farage to attend the debate, since he’s a prime example of an MP not prioritising the job for which taxpayers are footing the bill.

This week, I'm leading a Parliamentary debate on banning MPs' second jobs. Nigel Farage has already taken over £1 Million from second jobs since becoming an MP. I've invited him to attend the debate to explain why MPs should be allowed to rake in vast sums from second jobs. pic.twitter.com/aCW33ech9x — Richard Burgon MP (@RichardBurgon) June 29, 2026

With timing normally only seen in a Cirque du Soleil trapeze act, a new declaration of income for Schrodinger’s MP for Clacton has just dropped – and it’s enough to make the eyes water.

FT exclusive: Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has declared his biggest single payment as an MP, receiving £270,000 from a bullion dealer, doubling his fee from 2025 https://t.co/YgWOdzCCPL pic.twitter.com/YhzQrnxC4f — Financial Times (@FT) June 30, 2026

Here’s the kind of thing Farage was paid for.

At least he declared this one. It must be such a comfort to the constituents of Clacton who are still waiting for him to carry out in-person surgeries like every other MP has to do.

It was something of a gift for Richard Burgon – though not a £5 million gift from a crypto billionaire based in Thailand.

This Wednesday I’m leading a parliamentary debate on banning MPs’ second jobs. Yesterday I invited Nigel Farage to come and defend his vast outside earnings. He's not yet replied. But he has just registered £270,000 for 12 hours promoting a gold dealer. That’s £22,500 an HOUR. pic.twitter.com/VnFO9AVYWm — Richard Burgon MP (@RichardBurgon) June 30, 2026

The news was made all the more staggering by Reform’s policy on the minimum wage for young people, which is currently £8 for under-18s, £10.85 for those in the 18-20 bracket, and £12.71 for the over-21s.

Nigel Farage Says Minimum Wage Should Be Cut for Young Peoplehttps://t.co/noOO2ex25F — Reform Party UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) November 3, 2025

People had a few things to say on the matter.

1.

We need politicians jackets to have their sponsors logos sewn into them so we know who owns them https://t.co/80uYlzsIGi — Alonso Gurmendi (@Alonso_GD) June 30, 2026

2.

Does he do any work at all as an MP? #Reform https://t.co/Nzv2QGRu3J — JOHN NICOLSON 🇵🇸 🇺🇦 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇪🇺 (@MrJohnNicolson) June 30, 2026

3.

Don't worry @Nigel_Farage … We've got your back. pic.twitter.com/GZ4euMf5hj — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) June 30, 2026

4.

A young person earning £10ph…… £10 x 40hrs x 52 weeks = £20800pa pre tax Farage earned more than that in an hour BUT THEY are the ones earning too much https://t.co/TnurlhpLS7 — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) June 30, 2026

5.

Farage was never for ordinary working Brits. Never. He’s after his paymaster and they pay handsomely. £270k for 12 hours work. £22,500 AN HOUR from gold dealers. His face is plastered all over their stands flogging their product. £5m crypto gift still dodging scrutiny.… pic.twitter.com/Mz97UncC2b — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) June 30, 2026

6.

As I wrote at the weekend, Nigel Farage is well aware of how these things are starting to play. with the public. But he doesn't seem to care. Which is why a number of people are starting to question whether he really is in it for the long haul to the election. https://t.co/9bb0LBSie7 — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) June 30, 2026

7.

Farage isn't fighting for anyone in Britain – he's fighting for the highest bidder. While people in the UK are struggling, Farage is grifting. https://t.co/pYE5Ui0pNt — Daisy Cooper MP 🔶 (@libdemdaisy) June 30, 2026

8.

He's taking you for mugs and stuffing his pockets, he's not even hiding it anymore 😂 All the Reform bots will of course defend this (and his recent £5M) as heroic patriotic work. https://t.co/kpBoQDXpFX — Oliver Ryan MP (@OliverRyanUK) June 30, 2026

9.

Farage thinks the minimum wage for young people is too high at £10/hr. Farage gets paid £22,500/hr to "promote" a gold dealer. Man of the people, my arse! pic.twitter.com/DQpgKjeOhU — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) June 30, 2026

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