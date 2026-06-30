Politics affordability donald trump housing

Donald Trump was asked about housing affordability and his answer isn’t just saying the quiet part out loud, it’s screaming it from the roof tops

Saul Hutson. Updated June 30th, 2026

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This may be shocking to hear, but the man who wants to encrust everything in solid gold doesn’t seem to be tapped into the most important economic concerns of the citizens of the country he rules.

Donald Trump has had numerous opportunities to engage with the American people on the issue hitting most of them the hardest right now: money. More specifically, money as it relates to housing.

He has continually declared he doesn’t think it’s a real problem.

Now he’s changing his tune just slightly. It seems the President might be willing to admit that a problem exists, it’s just not at the top of his priority list.

Better? (No, not really.)

Here are Trump’s exact words:

There’s no missing context here. It’s plain and simple: the President of the United States does not care if people can afford a roof over their heads.

Twitter had some (many, many) thoughts.

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