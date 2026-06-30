Donald Trump was asked about housing affordability and his answer isn’t just saying the quiet part out loud, it’s screaming it from the roof tops

Politics affordability donald trump housing

This may be shocking to hear, but the man who wants to encrust everything in solid gold doesn’t seem to be tapped into the most important economic concerns of the citizens of the country he rules.

Donald Trump has had numerous opportunities to engage with the American people on the issue hitting most of them the hardest right now: money. More specifically, money as it relates to housing.

He has continually declared he doesn’t think it’s a real problem.

Now he’s changing his tune just slightly. It seems the President might be willing to admit that a problem exists, it’s just not at the top of his priority list.

Better? (No, not really.)

Here are Trump’s exact words:

Q: What are your plans for the housing affordability bill? Trump: I don’t know. It’s so unimportant pic.twitter.com/KzO6JqCEM4 — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 29, 2026

There’s no missing context here. It’s plain and simple: the President of the United States does not care if people can afford a roof over their heads.

Twitter had some (many, many) thoughts.

1.

Dismissing housing as unimportant proves “America First” was a joke. Trump’s only focus is how to increase his own family business with other countries. Pathetic. — Zain Sajjad (@ZainSM8) June 29, 2026

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3.

Losing the House and Senate 100% What an actual crazy thing to say as a guy who ran on affordability — BuildForAmerica (@BuildForUSA) June 29, 2026

4.

Absolutely, housing is absolutely not an issue facing anyone right now https://t.co/GWn6ExOz9N — Hayden (@the_transit_guy) June 29, 2026

5.

sometimes trump doesn’t lie.. unfortunately his cult will pretzel this statement into a positive — think4yourself🇺🇸🤨🤔💙 (@Caroltreasure) June 29, 2026

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