25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky funny

Happy Hump Day to all who celebrate. No matter which side of the Atlantic you’re on, we hope the political and climate turmoil isn’t frying your brain too much.

We’ve been giving ourselves a break from the news with a deep dive into Bluesky to find comedy treasure, and we’re confident that’s what we’ve got.

If you see something you like, show it some love.

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RECREATE that Wimbledon experience by repeatedly throwing a sweat-soaked towel at a child, then sulkily pointing at them every ten seconds to get it back. — Jason (@nickmotown.bsky.social) 29 June 2026 at 08:03

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*a dog bites me, causing profuse bleeding and tissue trauma* julie andrews, stoned off her gourd: have u tried,, thinking about mittens. or kettles. that helps me in these situations me: im bleeding julie: think about wet flowers — Tal Lavin (@swordsjew.bsky.social) 29 June 2026 at 03:54

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I just cancelled a free trial before the automatic payments kicked in and the adrenaline flowing through me right now feels like I narrowly escaped a shark attack. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman.bsky.social) 29 June 2026 at 17:31

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Me, day 1 watching World Cup: this is pretty boring Me, day 5: fine, I enjoy this Me now: *falling to the ground clutching my knee every time I walk near a table or chair leg* — Twin Dad (@twinsurvivalist.bsky.social) 28 June 2026 at 03:46

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remember to treat your daughter like a princess (marry her off to a head of state to consolidate power) — Grant Tanaka (@granttanaka.bsky.social) 28 June 2026 at 03:27

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My personalized ads know me better than my family, but somehow still think I need tactical cargo shorts. — (@sundaedivine.lol) 30 June 2026 at 13:12

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Despite their name, Cornish game hens are total crap at Nintendo — Pandy Fackler (@thatbrenna.bsky.social) 29 June 2026 at 19:08

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Me convincing my daughter to go see Supergirl: hey, wanna go see Supergirl? Me convincing my son to go see Supergirl: this movie has a very bad dog in it — geekysteven (@geekysteven.com) 26 June 2026 at 20:02

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Born to eat chocolate. Forced to go to meetings — Jen Gentleman (@jenmsft.bsky.social) 30 June 2026 at 15:58

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