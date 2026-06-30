‘What’s something you’re attracted to that most people aren’t?’ – 17 things that prove beauty really is in the eye of the beholder

Round Ups r/AskReddit

When it comes to what people find attractive, there are some popular options. But not everyone is a swimsuit model with a bulging bank balance.

Thank goodness then that even the weirdest of features can appear attractive to the right audience. Glittering_Guest1422 wanted to learn more about these quirky appeals, so they put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What is something you are attracted to that most people are not?’

These top replies prove that beauty really is in the eye of the beholder…

1.

‘You asked for weird, sooooo… acne scars. A woman with scars adds character. This really only pertains to women I would find attractive without scars. Maybe it signifies maturity, maybe it signifies a certain comfort with themself.’

-DashMcGee

2.

‘I nearly fell in love with someone who put a plaster bandage on a small cut I got when visiting a friend. We were strangers and couldn’t even speak the same language, but they were so determined to stop the bleeding, I had butterflies in my stomach the whole time. It was about 3yrs ago.. perhaps im touch deprived’

-zestelo

3.

‘Wrinkles and cellulite. There’s definitely a stigma that puts them in a negative light but I genuinely find signs of aging attractive.’

-Afrojones66

4.

‘I don’t know if it’s been mentioned, but men who look tired. Like, dark circles around the eyes, heavy eyelids, haven’t slept in days kinda tired. There’s something oddly mysterious and cozy about it. Bonus points if they got scruffy hair/beards.’

-NatchoFriend

5.

‘I’m faceblind so I like really really ugly weirdos because I can recognize them. I’m not talking pathetic “hear me outs” like Willem Dafoe. He is not nearly weird-looking enough to be weird by my standards (he is somewhat handsome IMO though) I’m talking Pluto from The Hills Have Eyes. Now there’s a man I can reliably recognize.’

-DarkMadameFaye

6.

‘I love a bald headed ass man with a beard.’

-literatureandlatte

7.

‘Men in climbing harnesses. Doesn’t matter if you’re a bald sweaty scaffolder, telecoms engineer, a tree surgeon or sport climber, I’m all yours.’

-Velcro-hotdog

8.

‘A lot of women want a man that’s taller than them. I prefer for my man to be my height or shorter. Especially if I tower over him when I wear heels. I’m rather tall myself so tall men usually don’t want me to be their height and try to shrink me in some way to make themselves look taller. The short kings I’ve been with however usually encouraged me to be as tall as I wanted.’

-pink-rainbow-unicorn

9.