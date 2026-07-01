Politics Democrats scotus Stephen miller

Stephen Miller issued an apocalyptic warning of what might happen if the Democrats retake power and he accidentally rallied the wrong base

Saul Hutson. Updated July 1st, 2026

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It’s long since been established that of all the despicable cretins inhabiting Donald Trump’s administration, Stephen Miller is the creepiest.

That hasn’t stopped the man from continuously invading our screens and making bold and angry proclamations, his latest of which actually seemed to strike quite a chord with the audience. Just not in the way he wanted.

Miller was blathering on and on about what might happen should the Democrats get voted back into power during this fall’s upcoming midterms.

He threatened all sorts of, to him, horrible outcomes. What he didn’t anticipate was how strongly everyone would agree with him.

Here’s what Miller had to say.

And here’s what everyone in the replies had to say.

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