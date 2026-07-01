Stephen Miller issued an apocalyptic warning of what might happen if the Democrats retake power and he accidentally rallied the wrong base

Politics Democrats scotus Stephen miller

It’s long since been established that of all the despicable cretins inhabiting Donald Trump’s administration, Stephen Miller is the creepiest.

That hasn’t stopped the man from continuously invading our screens and making bold and angry proclamations, his latest of which actually seemed to strike quite a chord with the audience. Just not in the way he wanted.

Miller was blathering on and on about what might happen should the Democrats get voted back into power during this fall’s upcoming midterms.

He threatened all sorts of, to him, horrible outcomes. What he didn’t anticipate was how strongly everyone would agree with him.

Here’s what Miller had to say.

Miller: Should Democrats regain power, it’s game over. 12 more justices on SCOTUS, two New Democrat states. They’re going to get rid of ICE pic.twitter.com/N1D4VOZgxh — Acyn (@Acyn) June 29, 2026

And here’s what everyone in the replies had to say.

1.

Don’t threaten us with a good time you fucking Nazi piece of shit. — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) June 30, 2026

2.

That sounds great! — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) June 30, 2026

3.

This would be a solid start https://t.co/jXdMb2TlFh — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) June 29, 2026

4.

5.

Why don’t Democrats ever do any of the cool stuff that Republicans claim they will? https://t.co/lvvxABtZdo — A Left-Wing Account ™️ (@PushDemsLeft) June 30, 2026

6.

I wish we lived in the world republicans fear mongered about https://t.co/yU8A8g1wNq — Kian Jones 🇺🇦🇵🇸 (@Soulferttv) June 30, 2026

7.