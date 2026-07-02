Donald Trump said he’d have a threesome (of medals) with his two ‘beautiful’ sons, and all those Carry On films came back to haunt the internet – 19 comically raised eyebrows

US donald trump

If the Trump regime could wave a magic wand over their Buffoon-in-chief and change one thing, we suspect it would be to get him to stick to the teleprompter script.

For a start, it would save him wanging on about sharks, windmills, and the Melania documentary, but more importantly, it would have prevented him telling this Congressional Medal of Honor ceremony audience – and the world – that he wanted a threesome with his two beautiful sons. You heard!

Trump: Now, as I see my two beautiful sons sitting there. I think I'm going to give one to myself, one to them, and we'll have a threesome. pic.twitter.com/OSTYuFotKq — Acyn (@Acyn) July 1, 2026

“Arthur and Douglas McArthur… they’re the only father and son pair to receive our nation’s highest military award for courage above and beyond the call of duty. Now, as I see my two beautiful [sic] sons sitting there, I think I’m going to give one to myself, one to them and we’ll have a threesome, okay.”

Now, it was clearly just another Medal of Honor joke, and a common golf term, but we’ve all seen Carry on Films, or Austin Powers, and we can probably agree that he chose a pretty unfortunate turn of phrase – one that would get the old nudge, nudge, wink, wink machine going.

We strongly advise you to focus on that Medal of Honor aspect, because there’s not enough mind bleach in the world. Just sayin’.

Anyway – here’s what people had to say about it. It’s NSFW in parts – obviously.

1.

A lot of people are taking this out of context. Why haven’t you included the full quote where he makes it clear he’s talking about him and his sons having sex https://t.co/DGGKAhvQYv — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) July 1, 2026

2.

why does this always happen when snl is on summer hiatus https://t.co/27nkYEmOmk — c ☆ (@tintafey) July 2, 2026

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Most Most

Corrupt Embarrassing

President 🤝 President Donald Trump https://t.co/3Ve7mpx23K — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) July 1, 2026

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a WHAT?? https://t.co/gRHjijzgfE — Governor Hochul Press Office (@NYGovPress) July 1, 2026

7.

it sucks that the first gay president is orange Hitler https://t.co/KWhbJoYL0m — Peter Twinklage (@PeterTwinklage) July 1, 2026

8.

Even worse when you realize he was using a teleprompter. https://t.co/KKzS6ZTCuQ — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) July 1, 2026

9.

BREAKING: Trump just told North Dakota that he's going to have a "THREESOME" with his "two beautify sons". No this is NOT AI. pic.twitter.com/rHNRWZnzNw — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 1, 2026

10.