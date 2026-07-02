A bigoted little Englander’s loathsome response to Harry Kane’s World Cup winner was a glorious own-goal for the ages

Sport world cup

Like us you probably won’t have come across someone called @DonnaLouise1212 before.

She’s ‘English. Patriotic [and] says what everyone’s thinking’ according to her Twitter bio, so you already know what to expect.

She was predictably excited by Harry Kane’s superhuman two-goal performance to drag England into the last 16 of the World Cup in their 2-1 win over DR Congo.

Except, sad to say, she chose to celebrate it like this.

Breaking: Native British Man Harry Kane saves team of immigrants in World Cup Match! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/n7ihsMtt4N — Donna Louise (@DonnaLouise1212) July 1, 2026

And while we wouldn’t go far as to say we’re glad she did, it did have the rather magnificent consequence of basically the entire internet pointing out just how wrong she was. And it was a glorious own-goal for the ages.

1.

2.

Harry Kane’s dad is from Galway

Donna is very thick https://t.co/M5cI3hs62M — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) July 1, 2026

3.

His dad is an immigrant to England you silly fuck. — Minnesota Sports Fan (@HendrickD82) July 2, 2026

4.

Harry Kane grandfather came to Uk in the fifties a irish immigrant from Galway 😏 — ☘️ Gerry_Bhoy☘️ (@1916_gerry) July 1, 2026

5.

6.

Lol, Harry Kane’s dad is Irish you fucking dunce!! https://t.co/WdWn3MyvpB — The People’s Champion 🇯🇲🇵🇰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@troopzafc) July 2, 2026

7.

His dad’s an immigrant, mate. https://t.co/ARsJ1zjCzX — Kakababu’s Exile in England 🇵🇸🍁 (@ShinMarginalScr) July 1, 2026

8.

Football stands for everything you hate like a shining beacon. Cry more. — Doorbell Derek (@mrtinkle) July 1, 2026

The original poster later had this to say, like an appeal to VAR that was doomed to fail.

To all you clowns who claim Harry Kane is Irish and not a British native. Ireland forms part of the British Isles, making him British. I did not say he was an English native, or even from the UK. By you claiming he is not a Brit, & that he was in fact an Immigrant of sorts,… https://t.co/5saIF2ZD1i — Donna Louise (@DonnaLouise1212) July 2, 2026

Nah.

The British Isles is a geographical term only; the Republic of Ireland is not part of the United Kingdom. You’ve made a fool of yourself once again, and you’ve never watched the game, so shut up. pic.twitter.com/fMAM2b6W2u — Hama (@____hama____) July 2, 2026

And finally.

Ireland is not part of the UK, British Isles or Great Britain, what do you think the border issue on the island of Ireland is about? Harry Kane is English because he was born here, like the rest of the team — Judith Dawson (@Jimpooby) July 2, 2026

READ MORE

An American footballer turned pundit said the only reason Brits don’t like World Cup ‘hydration breaks’ is because they’re American and Chris Sutton’s response spoke for the nation