Sport world cup

A bigoted little Englander’s loathsome response to Harry Kane’s World Cup winner was a glorious own-goal for the ages

John Plunkett. Updated July 2nd, 2026

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Like us you probably won’t have come across someone called @DonnaLouise1212 before.

She’s ‘English. Patriotic [and] says what everyone’s thinking’ according to her Twitter bio, so you already know what to expect.

She was predictably excited by Harry Kane’s superhuman two-goal performance to drag England into the last 16 of the World Cup in their 2-1 win over DR Congo.

Except, sad to say, she chose to celebrate it like this.

And while we wouldn’t go far as to say we’re glad she did, it did have the rather magnificent consequence of basically the entire internet pointing out just how wrong she was. And it was a glorious own-goal for the ages.

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The original poster later had this to say, like an appeal to VAR that was doomed to fail.

Nah.

And finally.

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