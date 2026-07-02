There’s not enough facepalm in the world for this Maga cultist who insists Brits are banned from waving their own flags – 17 gobsmacked responses

US american politics MAGA

Not for the first time, we find ourselves very grateful for the work of The Good Liars – Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler – who go in amongst the Maga so that the rest of us can appreciate the truly breathtaking stupidity of those mired in the cult.

At the ‘rally to end all rallies’, which opened the 16 days of Washington DC’s celebrations of the 250th anniversary of US independence, Jason Selvig spoke to a woman who must surely have notifications switched on for Elon Musk’s tweets.

Brace yourself.

“I’m not saying it’s all of Europe. I think maybe it’s just the UK.” “They’re banning the flag of Great Britain, or they’re banning all flags?” “Not all flags – just their particular country’s flag. You can’t show patriotism, is what I’m saying.” “I haven’t heard that. Where did you see that?” “I don’t remember. Definitely not the left-wing media. I’ll tell you that.”

That sound you just heard was all the facepalms happening like a Mexican wave of incredulity. Let’s take a look at the comments.

1.

I accidentally let this video loop, and hearing this lady talking the second time, my brain melted and tried to flee.

@Bob Love

2.

She’s heard something from someone who sort of heard a conversation but wasn’t really sure, but thought he remembered something they said sounded a bit weird, but said it anyway.

@Tanja 🇪🇺🇬🇧🇩🇪🇳🇴

3.

If you actually did watch the news in the UK, you’d know the only thing remotely close to what she claiming, is that flags can’t be attached to Lamp posts for safety reasons ~ Otherwise people can fly their flags freely.

@Ash

4.

She misunderstood, you can’t eat the flag. it’s more a health and safety thing, than a politics thing. they’re usually made from polyester and that’ll just mess your insides up.

@Zain

5.

I feel my brain cells dying from depression as I watch this from London.

@SamJRCanada🇨🇦

6.

I just got dumber watching this.

@🇨🇦 sonidhingra

7.

As confidently wrong as ChatGPT.

@Chris73618

8.

I wish I had this kind of confidence over something I knew nothing about!

@PBenn

9.

Me when i lie for no reason.

@big back

10.

People, please read this carefully. Social Media is for entertainment purposes ONLY.

@toonronnuf

11.

First I’ve heard of this and I’m Swedish.

@EmilThaBro

12.

She got this info from facebook.

@sbeg

13.

May I politely ask “what did you smoke?”

@matchhtjpl9

14.

errmmm… no.

Nik Wicker

15.

My brain hurts.

@Mustang girl

16.

We also go to work on our skates.

@Steve de rieftief

17.

It was revealed to her in a dream.

@heta

@Do chara maith indulged in some wishful thinking.

Please tell me this is ai.

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This Maga was ‘tired of stupid Democrats’, so the Good Liars posed an elementary school-level question that stumped him

Source The Good Liars Image Screengrab