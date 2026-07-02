Politics nigel farage

In ‘no-one cares about Farage’s finances’ news, he only declared two of his five homes on Parliament’s register of interests – 19 top takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 2nd, 2026

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Another day, another financial question hanging over the head of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

The absentee MP for Clacton is under investigation by the Privileges Committee after faiing to declare a £5 million gift from the Thailand-based crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne.

He has yet to explain the financial trail leading to the £885,000 home in Clacton he had previously claimed he’d bought, then said his partner bought for cash.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that he had made £22,500 per hour promoting a gold bullion company.

In a blow to his effort to gaslight interviewers into believing that no-one cares about his financial dealings, the Times has uncovered another failure to disclose information to Parliament, with his property portfolio at the heart of the issue.

It’s less than six months since Farage was judged to have breached the MPs’ code of conduct seventeen times, by failing to declare earnings from second (or third or fourth) jobs.

It’s beginning to look like Farage has the same financial adviser as Harry Redknapp’s dog. People weren’t surprised at the latest revelations.

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