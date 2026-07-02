In ‘no-one cares about Farage’s finances’ news, he only declared two of his five homes on Parliament’s register of interests – 19 top takedowns

Politics nigel farage

Another day, another financial question hanging over the head of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

The absentee MP for Clacton is under investigation by the Privileges Committee after faiing to declare a £5 million gift from the Thailand-based crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne.

EXCL: Nigel Farage was given an undisclosed £5m by crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne shortly before announcing he would stand in general election @Annaisaac reveals https://t.co/p3REx60Wj7 — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) April 29, 2026

He has yet to explain the financial trail leading to the £885,000 home in Clacton he had previously claimed he’d bought, then said his partner bought for cash.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that he had made £22,500 per hour promoting a gold bullion company.

£22,500 an HOUR?! Farage has approached his entire political career as a golden ticket to Shillville. He's taking the piss and doesn't even attempt to hide it. https://t.co/C6Tqe1Sf18 — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) July 1, 2026

In a blow to his effort to gaslight interviewers into believing that no-one cares about his financial dealings, the Times has uncovered another failure to disclose information to Parliament, with his property portfolio at the heart of the issue.

NEW: The Times has established that Nigel Farage and his partner own at least five homes spanning Surrey, Essex and Kent. All but one were bought with cash since 2000. Farage described himself as "skint" in 2017. https://t.co/2u3BA5VbKD — Fraser Nelson (@FraserNelson) July 1, 2026

It’s less than six months since Farage was judged to have breached the MPs’ code of conduct seventeen times, by failing to declare earnings from second (or third or fourth) jobs.

NEW: Standards commissioner finds Nigel Farage committed seventeen breaches of MPs code of conduct. He failed to declare around £380,000 in outside interests (approx 4x MPs annual salary) incl payments for promoting gold, presenting on GB News and from his friend George… pic.twitter.com/gX3PT2px1C — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) January 21, 2026

It’s beginning to look like Farage has the same financial adviser as Harry Redknapp’s dog. People weren’t surprised at the latest revelations.

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And the dodgy business continues. https://t.co/A0WK2xHGsF — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) July 1, 2026

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How does Five Homes Farage possibly persuade ordinary people he is on their side? Imagine being rich enough to own 5 homes outright – 4 of them purchased since 2020. Imagine the sheer brass neck of not even declaring to parliament where the cash to buy 3 of them came from 😳 pic.twitter.com/dcWoX61d2O — Dr Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) July 1, 2026

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Leftie loonies at The Times attacking a skint right-wing politician with at least 5 homes for no reason. Next, they'll say the definitely-no-strings-attached £5m gift wasn't all spent on security. — Shoaib M Khan (@ShoaibMKhan) July 1, 2026

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Why does anybody like him? I honestly don’t understand https://t.co/hzB7LqcH4q — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) July 1, 2026

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Nigel Farage and all his dodgy money that he doesn't declare. He just can't wait to loot the UK like Donald Trump is looting the USA. pic.twitter.com/y9qRVjdI1k — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) July 1, 2026

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How long before Nigel Farage resigns? It won’t be long. https://t.co/B9LCitjt3M — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) July 1, 2026

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Nine Jobs Nigel and Five Gaffs Ferrari. Just an ordinary hard working couple. 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/nbkiKUcanI — Brexit Buster (@BrexitBuster) July 1, 2026

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Extraordinary- Farage is part of the landlord class. Pretending to be a scion of the working classes. A fraud from first to last. https://t.co/qpdqNvcy44 — John O’Brennan (@JohnOBrennan2) July 1, 2026

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