A New Yorker was confused why England fans would want to watch the football at 1am in the pub and the responses will make you proud to be British

Sport england pubs world cup

One of the many reasons why people weren’t overjoyed with the World Cup going to the US (and Canada and Mexico) was the unfortunate time difference which meant some games would be played in the middle of the night, UK time.

And the time difference has really come home to roost with England’s last 16 time tie against Mexico which will be played in Mexico City and kick off at 1am, UK time. Even worse, it’s on Monday. Monday!

But you’ll still be able to watch it in the pub after Keir Starmer said boozers could stay open until 5am just for the day. Woohoo!

🚨 BREAKING: Keir Starmer will introduce emergency legislation tomorrow to let all pubs stay open until 5am for England’s 1am match against Mexico on Monday pic.twitter.com/8HWDfqwl12 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 2, 2026

Well, it’s a legacy of sorts for the outgoing PM, right?

Except the idea of watching footie in the pub in the early hours of Monday morning left some people confused, very confused. Especially this New Yorker who went on Twitter to ask this.

Who is actually gonna want to go to a pub at 1am on a Sunday night anyway — Daniel Kerley (@danielsjourney1) July 2, 2026

And the replies will make you proud to be British (or, in this particular case, English, but same rule applies for the rest of the UK, right?)

1.

Hello American person, let me introduce you to British people https://t.co/wODb2FQc9v — Sean (@shornKOOMINS) July 2, 2026

2.

Everyone who’s not a wetwipe — Neb (@nebx500) July 2, 2026

3.

Can’t believe we let these cowards become a super power https://t.co/lBOh99bU3S — Alfie Moans – Mexico Misliker 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DLeniscran) July 2, 2026

4.

To be fair, he has a point, probably get there for about 5pm…😁😁 — WarrenPeace (@WarrenPeace_75) July 2, 2026

5.

Hey everyone, look at this fucking idiot — Benno (@_SRTLW) July 2, 2026

6.

Me and my degenerate friends would really like to Daniel — Adam (@AdamParkz92) July 2, 2026

7.