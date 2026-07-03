Sport england pubs world cup

A New Yorker was confused why England fans would want to watch the football at 1am in the pub and the responses will make you proud to be British

John Plunkett. Updated July 3rd, 2026

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One of the many reasons why people weren’t overjoyed with the World Cup going to the US (and Canada and Mexico) was the unfortunate time difference which meant some games would be played in the middle of the night, UK time.

And the time difference has really come home to roost with England’s last 16 time tie against Mexico which will be played in Mexico City and kick off at 1am, UK time. Even worse, it’s on Monday. Monday!

But you’ll still be able to watch it in the pub after Keir Starmer said boozers could stay open until 5am just for the day. Woohoo!

Well, it’s a legacy of sorts for the outgoing PM, right?

Except the idea of watching footie in the pub in the early hours of Monday morning left some people confused, very confused. Especially this New Yorker who went on Twitter to ask this.

And the replies will make you proud to be British (or, in this particular case, English, but same rule applies for the rest of the UK, right?)

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