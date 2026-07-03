Donald Trump posted an AI video of himself healing celebrities of ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ and was flooded with sick burns – 22 that should be available on prescription

US A.I. donald trump

Back in April – or as we like to say, 214 Trump scandals ago – the President of the USA posted an AI image of himself as Jesus, healing the sick.

25th Amendment Now! pic.twitter.com/NKsPlfh5do — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 13, 2026

Incredibly, even some of his faux-religious Maga base found it distasteful enough to call him out, and he deleted it pretty quickly. He then claimed it wasn’t him as Jesus, but was actually him as a doctor.

Reporter: Did you post that picture of yourself depicted as Jesus Christ? Trump: It wasn't a depiction. I did post it and I thought it was me as a doctor. And had to do with red cross as a red cross worker, which we support and only the fake news could come up with that one. pic.twitter.com/7Y1u86GjkP — Acyn (@Acyn) April 13, 2026

We’re all just thinking “Sure, Jan!” right?

There were rumours that Trump was told to say it was doctored, but got the wrong end of the cognitive stick – but, hey… he can identify a giraffe.

On Thursday, he was at it again, only this time he really was depicted as a doctor, healing celebrities of Trump Derangement syndrome. It’s WTF central.

Some of those were worryingly realistic, but we’d say John Leguizamo has less to worry about than Robert De Niro, purely in terms of a believable deep fake. However, both of them as well as Julia Roberts, Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie O’Donnell, and Edward Norton may well be consulting their lawyers right now.

A lot of people found the video hilarious. The usual suspects were there of course.

I lost it when Whoopi Goldberg popped up 😂😂😂 https://t.co/CSQ0Hna273 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) July 2, 2026

Cure Trump Derangement Syndrome today! https://t.co/LwDNV5SPAT — HHS (@HHSGov) July 2, 2026

Plus this guy.

This is very funny. 🤣 https://t.co/MR1TzjWB6k — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 2, 2026

More people thought it was outrageous.

1.

This is unhinged. Donald Trump posted AI slop showing himself as a doctor treating celebrities with “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” pic.twitter.com/3HJBfNS62f — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 2, 2026

2.

I cannot believe this is our fucking president. we are the most embarrassing country in the world. https://t.co/I7JSMduPxs — ♡ (@emkenobi) July 2, 2026

3.

4.

Trump just disgustingly posted this AI video, which uses the likeness and voices of multiple celebrities to defame them. I pray to God that every one of these celebrities sue Trump, and donate the money to an Epstein survivor Fund. Robert De Niro, Julia Roberts, Whoopi… pic.twitter.com/ivdDp1hspE — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 2, 2026

5.

Only Dr. Trump has the secret to a long happy life. pic.twitter.com/2fsVpiZg6t — Gary Peterson 🇺🇸 (@GaryPetersonUSA) July 2, 2026

6.

there's just nothing you can do to get me to unmute this https://t.co/adga9qAOJc — k (@kurtos) July 2, 2026

7.

I bet this goes hard for fucking idiots. — John Bourscheid (@bourscheid) July 2, 2026

8.

When the President turns to spreading bogus videos of people speaking kindly of him, he’s lost the America people. https://t.co/3qDJevk92x — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) July 2, 2026

9.

Trump is posting AI videos of himself as a doctor as everything continues to get more expensive. It’s all so embarrassing https://t.co/TFQ9hyU4Vu — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 2, 2026

10.

Come on America….. this isn’t funny anymore. — Abier (@abierkhatib) July 2, 2026

11.