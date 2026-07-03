US A.I. donald trump

Donald Trump posted an AI video of himself healing celebrities of ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ and was flooded with sick burns – 22 that should be available on prescription

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 3rd, 2026

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Back in April – or as we like to say, 214 Trump scandals ago – the President of the USA posted an AI image of himself as Jesus, healing the sick.

Incredibly, even some of his faux-religious Maga base found it distasteful enough to call him out, and he deleted it pretty quickly. He then claimed it wasn’t him as Jesus, but was actually him as a doctor.

We’re all just thinking “Sure, Jan!” right?

There were rumours that Trump was told to say it was doctored, but got the wrong end of the cognitive stick – but, hey… he can identify a giraffe.

On Thursday, he was at it again, only this time he really was depicted as a doctor, healing celebrities of Trump Derangement syndrome. It’s WTF central.

Some of those were worryingly realistic, but we’d say John Leguizamo has less to worry about than Robert De Niro, purely in terms of a believable deep fake. However, both of them as well as Julia Roberts, Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie O’Donnell, and Edward Norton may well be consulting their lawyers right now.

A lot of people found the video hilarious. The usual suspects were there of course.

Plus this guy.

More people thought it was outrageous.

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