Who would have thought anyone could be this passionate about how you eat your noodles

Life food

Chinese food chain Xi’an Famous Foods started out as a stall in Flushing, New York, but now has 12 very popular restaurants across the city – and it gets amazing reviews.

This poster advising customers who want to take their food to go gives a big hint as to why it’s such a success.

I genuinely love everything about this sign. The messaging, the intent, the typography, the layout, the color choices. pic.twitter.com/B6K9wJJx7m — Eize Basa (@PonchoRebound) June 5, 2023

If they care that much about how you eat their food, imagine the care they must have put into cooking it.

1.

all I want to do is move to whatever city contains this restaurant, pitch a tent on their doorstep, and eat fresh noodles all day long. https://t.co/Yz2mDdjzzH — Rosamund Hodge ✨💀⚔️🦋 (@rosamundhodge) June 6, 2023

2.

this is the right level of noodle commitment https://t.co/4ALtiNnIb6 — Juliette McIntyre (@juliettemm) June 6, 2023

3.

This is what profound commitment to craft looks like https://t.co/waI0RfxBP8 — Bryan Cheong (@bryancsk) June 5, 2023

4.

I never thought that I might be enjoying my noodles incorrectly, but now I'm not so sure — The Dad (@thedad) June 5, 2023

5.

This is a message written out of love for the food Would definitely convince me to try their noodles — Joshua Bailey (@JoshuaBailey184) June 5, 2023

Satisfied customers chimed in – like this.

we went here yesterday btw it was insane https://t.co/l2kUOLavSd pic.twitter.com/QwBhQ0ShSi — 【Joey Pagano Xrd REV2】- ⚔️ JRPG MOM (@minatums) June 6, 2023

And Xi’an CEO Jason Wang had more advice for enjoying their food properly.

Can’t argue with the expert.

READ MORE

This restaurant’s exasperated takedown of entitled customers is fabulously done

Source PonchoRebound Image PonchoRebound, Pexels