Who would have thought anyone could be this passionate about how you eat your noodles
Chinese food chain Xi’an Famous Foods started out as a stall in Flushing, New York, but now has 12 very popular restaurants across the city – and it gets amazing reviews.
This poster advising customers who want to take their food to go gives a big hint as to why it’s such a success.
I genuinely love everything about this sign. The messaging, the intent, the typography, the layout, the color choices. pic.twitter.com/B6K9wJJx7m
— Eize Basa (@PonchoRebound) June 5, 2023
If they care that much about how you eat their food, imagine the care they must have put into cooking it.
1.
all I want to do is move to whatever city contains this restaurant, pitch a tent on their doorstep, and eat fresh noodles all day long. https://t.co/Yz2mDdjzzH
— Rosamund Hodge ✨💀⚔️🦋 (@rosamundhodge) June 6, 2023
2.
this is the right level of noodle commitment https://t.co/4ALtiNnIb6
— Juliette McIntyre (@juliettemm) June 6, 2023
3.
This is what profound commitment to craft looks like https://t.co/waI0RfxBP8
— Bryan Cheong (@bryancsk) June 5, 2023
4.
I never thought that I might be enjoying my noodles incorrectly, but now I'm not so sure
— The Dad (@thedad) June 5, 2023
5.
This is a message written out of love for the food
Would definitely convince me to try their noodles
— Joshua Bailey (@JoshuaBailey184) June 5, 2023
Satisfied customers chimed in – like this.
we went here yesterday btw it was insane https://t.co/l2kUOLavSd pic.twitter.com/QwBhQ0ShSi
— 【Joey Pagano Xrd REV2】- ⚔️ JRPG MOM (@minatums) June 6, 2023
And Xi’an CEO Jason Wang had more advice for enjoying their food properly.
same energy pic.twitter.com/RlfSskTC6g
— teresa! (@farakayss) June 6, 2023
Can’t argue with the expert.
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This restaurant’s exasperated takedown of entitled customers is fabulously done
Source PonchoRebound Image PonchoRebound, Pexels