Donald Trump met with an AI version of Theodore Roosevelt and everyone was convinced of the same thing after seeing the footage

US AI donald trump

The number of people who believe Donald Trump is cognitively capable of running America is dwindling. This latest clip might shrink that number down to zero.

The President was on hand to help open the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in North Dakota this week. During his tour, he had the opportunity to meet with an Artificial Intelligence version of Teddy.

Here’s what that looked like.

Trump, 80, seems to believe AI Teddy Roosevelt is real and tells Roosevelt it’s an “honor to be with him.” pic.twitter.com/07HDZYBCLF — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 1, 2026

Sure seems like Trump thinks that he’s actually talking to Theodore Roosevelt and not a chat bot fed a bunch of statistics from the early 1900s.

But the President of the United States couldn’t have possibly believed he was really talking with a man who died over 100 years ago, could he?

No.

Wait.

Could he?

Trump: “I even had a conversation with Theodore Roosevelt. I said, ‘What do you think about the Panama Canal? Do you consider that your greatest achievement and how do you feel about the fact that the Democrats gave the Panama Canal away to Panama for $1?'” pic.twitter.com/nP0ox7ensO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 1, 2026

*Smashes face into palm.*

Twitter had many thoughts on the mental stability of the big orange man based on footage from his trip.

1.

This would be a weeklong news cycle if it was Biden https://t.co/uUbcfNVLc9 — Anthony Emerson❤️ (@AnthonyMEmerson) July 1, 2026

2.

Theyre going to use this video in history lessons about the Trump years https://t.co/11C8htgNs0 — Ted Turner (@tedt_urner) July 1, 2026

3.

I have second hand embarrassment for Republican voters lol — Thresher (@GeorgeHayduke77) July 1, 2026

4.

DONALD. TRUMP. SAID. TODAY. THAT. HE. HAD. A. FULL. CONVERSATION. WITH. THEODORE. ROOSEVELT. ABOUT. THE. PANAMA. CANAL. TEDDY ROOSEVELT DIED IN 1919. THE. MAN. IS. OUT. OF. HIS. MIND. — MP Arizona☀️️‍‍♍️ (@AzPetrich) July 1, 2026

5.

He thinks it’s real https://t.co/WIvPJpXuZw — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) July 1, 2026

6.

Headline: Elderly man with dementia talks to ghost of Teddy Roosevelt about the rising costs of canals. — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) July 1, 2026

7.

What the absolute hell?! How do the MAGA cult members not see the obvious dementia? — Vince Wilson (@VinceWilsonShow) July 1, 2026

8.