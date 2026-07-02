US AI donald trump

Donald Trump met with an AI version of Theodore Roosevelt and everyone was convinced of the same thing after seeing the footage

Saul Hutson. Updated July 2nd, 2026

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The number of people who believe Donald Trump is cognitively capable of running America is dwindling. This latest clip might shrink that number down to zero.

The President was on hand to help open the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in North Dakota this week. During his tour, he had the opportunity to meet with an Artificial Intelligence version of Teddy.

Here’s what that looked like.

Sure seems like Trump thinks that he’s actually talking to Theodore Roosevelt and not a chat bot fed a bunch of statistics from the early 1900s.

But the President of the United States couldn’t have possibly believed he was really talking with a man who died over 100 years ago, could he?

No.

Wait.

Could he?

*Smashes face into palm.*

Twitter had many thoughts on the mental stability of the big orange man based on footage from his trip.

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