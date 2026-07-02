What was the shortest lived fad? – 17 trends that quickly became unpopular
By their nature, fads are popular one minute before being binned off the next. It seems the appeal of fidget spinners and yo-yos was never destined to last forever.
But within that, there are exceptionally short-lived fads that people have likely forgotten. AlphaTangoAlpha was keen to learn more, so they put the following question to r/AskReddit:
‘What was the shortest lived fad?’
These top replies barely had 15 minutes of fame…
1.
‘3D TV’
-silently_fluid
2.
‘Backwards pants a-la Kriss Kross.’
-willieyobslayer
3.
‘NFTs’
-SpeedBlitzX
4.
‘KONY 2012’
-transientnoisebursts
5.
‘Google’s social network (attempt), Google +’
-PandemicPander
6.
‘Dressing up as a clown and walking the streets at night.’
-EddySea
7.
‘Psp discs’
-falseparadigm86
8.
‘Curved TVs
‘I am a professional installer, ive done countless tv wall mounts in high end homes. Can count on one hand how many curved tvs we did.’
-Hoodi216
9.
‘That time where everyone was wearing mustache shirts and accessories’
-DaydreamerFly