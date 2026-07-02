What was the shortest lived fad? – 17 trends that quickly became unpopular

Round Ups r/AskReddit

By their nature, fads are popular one minute before being binned off the next. It seems the appeal of fidget spinners and yo-yos was never destined to last forever.

But within that, there are exceptionally short-lived fads that people have likely forgotten. AlphaTangoAlpha was keen to learn more, so they put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What was the shortest lived fad?’

These top replies barely had 15 minutes of fame…

1.

‘3D TV’

-silently_fluid

2.

‘Backwards pants a-la Kriss Kross.’

-willieyobslayer

3.

‘NFTs’

-SpeedBlitzX

4.

‘KONY 2012’

-transientnoisebursts

5.

‘Google’s social network (attempt), Google +’

-PandemicPander

6.

‘Dressing up as a clown and walking the streets at night.’

-EddySea

7.

‘Psp discs’

-falseparadigm86

8.

‘Curved TVs ‘I am a professional installer, ive done countless tv wall mounts in high end homes. Can count on one hand how many curved tvs we did.’

-Hoodi216

9.