Round Ups r/AskReddit

What was the shortest lived fad? – 17 trends that quickly became unpopular

Dominic Carter. Updated July 2nd, 2026

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By their nature, fads are popular one minute before being binned off the next. It seems the appeal of fidget spinners and yo-yos was never destined to last forever.

But within that, there are exceptionally short-lived fads that people have likely forgotten. AlphaTangoAlpha was keen to learn more, so they put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What was the shortest lived fad?’

These top replies barely had 15 minutes of fame…

1.

‘3D TV’
-silently_fluid

2.

‘Backwards pants a-la Kriss Kross.’
-willieyobslayer

3.

‘NFTs’
-SpeedBlitzX

4.

‘KONY 2012’
-transientnoisebursts

5.

‘Google’s social network (attempt), Google +’
-PandemicPander

6.

‘Dressing up as a clown and walking the streets at night.’
-EddySea

7.

‘Psp discs’
-falseparadigm86

8.

‘Curved TVs

‘I am a professional installer, ive done countless tv wall mounts in high end homes. Can count on one hand how many curved tvs we did.’
-Hoodi216

9.

‘That time where everyone was wearing mustache shirts and accessories’
-DaydreamerFly

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