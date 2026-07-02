That couple who climbed the Empire State Building were already amazing but this police helicopter pilot’s chat with air traffic control takes it to whole new heights

Videos New York

You will have seen, no doubt, the amazing video of the couple who climbed to the top of the Empire State Building in New York and when we say top, we really do mean the very top.

Masked protesters fly a banner at the very top of the Empire State Building in New York City reading, “When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace.”

pic.twitter.com/Xux4KnoZYV — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 1, 2026

The two people who unfurled a flag with the words “When the power of love beats the love of power the ‌world knows peace” were later identified as Russian ‘rooftoppers’ Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus.

Word has it they also threw in a marriage proposal (to each other, presumably) as well.

We mention it because what you might not have seen – and heard – was the dialogue between the New York police helicopter pilot and the local air traffic control dude.

And it’s a proper treat.

I cannot stress enough how much this audio means to me. pic.twitter.com/7Z0rEE7cQB — gal debored (@ckayerawlings) July 2, 2026

Love every second of that, as did all these people as well.

1.

this conversation is so funny https://t.co/9L1yVwFj9A — mindy (@mindyisser) July 2, 2026

2.

“ahn he jhus pruhposed to ‘eh” the accents make this 10x better — Saffron Salem ˖ Ი♡ (@SaffronSalem) July 2, 2026

3.

I think this is why the only US city I’d ever want to live in is New York. Listen to the accents I love these guys already https://t.co/cGwk7wUpRi — teo (@teodorio) July 2, 2026

4.

Gettttt ouuughttta herrrrre — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) July 2, 2026

5.

these guys wouldn’t be fazed if aliens invaded nyc https://t.co/J0M3NlgDvj — Robert P. Murphy (@BobMurphyEcon) July 2, 2026

6.

Honestly, just listening to real New Yorkers talk is pure entertainment. Their accents have so much character and life. I ♥️ NYC! — Bethbo ♥️✌️ (@LovePeaceWVa) July 2, 2026

7.

i feel like nobody uses genius as an insult any more https://t.co/Z7psLRUatR — Gay-briel (@Ian_Gay_briel) July 2, 2026

READ MORE

Karoline Leavitt flew aboard the new Air Force One but there was only one thing anyone was talking about and it’s hilarious

Source @ckayerawlings Images screen grab Instagram