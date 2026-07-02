Videos New York

That couple who climbed the Empire State Building were already amazing but this police helicopter pilot’s chat with air traffic control takes it to whole new heights

Poke Reporter. Updated July 2nd, 2026

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You will have seen, no doubt, the amazing video of the couple who climbed to the top of the Empire State Building in New York and when we say top, we really do mean the very top.

The two people who unfurled a flag with the words “When the power of love beats the love of power the ‌world knows peace” were later identified as Russian ‘rooftoppers’ Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus.

Word has it they also threw in a marriage proposal (to each other, presumably) as well.

We mention it because what you might not have seen – and heard – was the dialogue between the New York police helicopter pilot and the local air traffic control dude.

And it’s a proper treat.

Love every second of that, as did all these people as well.

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Karoline Leavitt flew aboard the new Air Force One but there was only one thing anyone was talking about and it’s hilarious

Source @ckayerawlings Images screen grab Instagram