Politics air force one fail Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt flew aboard the new Air Force One but there was only one thing anyone was talking about and it’s hilarious

Saul Hutson. Updated July 2nd, 2026

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Karoline Leavitt recently returned from maternity leave to rejoin the Trump Administration in its mission to destroy democracy.

But rather than pop back up behind the podium at the White House to lecture and lie to reporters, Trump’s Press Secretary boarded the brand new Air Force One for its maiden voyage.

Leavitt posted a trio of pictures commemorating her trip. One of the interior. One of the exterior. And one of Trump trying not to fall over.

One of those pictures in particular caught everyone’s eye. It wasn’t Leavitt herself, but what was happening in the background.

Specifically, this!

And here is Twitter taking the Press Secretary to task for Air Force One’s unique collection of in-flight reading.

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