Karoline Leavitt flew aboard the new Air Force One but there was only one thing anyone was talking about and it’s hilarious

Politics air force one fail Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt recently returned from maternity leave to rejoin the Trump Administration in its mission to destroy democracy.

But rather than pop back up behind the podium at the White House to lecture and lie to reporters, Trump’s Press Secretary boarded the brand new Air Force One for its maiden voyage.

Leavitt posted a trio of pictures commemorating her trip. One of the interior. One of the exterior. And one of Trump trying not to fall over.

What a privilege to be aboard the inaugural flight on the brand new Air Force One! A truly unforgettable day. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/0vGswnULwK — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) July 2, 2026

One of those pictures in particular caught everyone’s eye. It wasn’t Leavitt herself, but what was happening in the background.

Specifically, this!

And here is Twitter taking the Press Secretary to task for Air Force One’s unique collection of in-flight reading.

1.

Of course a plane full of people who have never read a book has a bookshelf of fake books with titles like “Library” https://t.co/DhJbhBNFs1 pic.twitter.com/byUu16vKoW — Nick Mark MD (@nickmmark) July 2, 2026

2.

The books are where the Qatari government hid the microphones, because they know no one will ever find them there. https://t.co/u9BmkaWHNN — Lee Edwards (@terronk) July 2, 2026

3.

What books do you read? “I read library books” https://t.co/sJA49y7g1l — George (@itsgeorge05) July 2, 2026

4.

Fake books, fake President, fake blonde https://t.co/atEnBzjKum — mass ave curmudgeon (@mass_ave) July 2, 2026

5.

Why do a lot of the books say “library”? https://t.co/7H1VU4nPXX — Bonald Trosby (@BonaldTrosby) July 2, 2026

6.

With fake IKEA books, wow https://t.co/S4GfM1Gche — bubbel haren (@bubbel_haren) July 2, 2026

7.