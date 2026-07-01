JD Vance hopes that the Pope has learned his lesson from Donald Trump and these 17 replies were divine

Politics JD Vance pope

Religion and politics have always had a somewhat tenuous relationship and that was before JD Vance started his WWE wrestling-style feud with the Pope.

Vance’s latest taunt stems from the Pope’s stance on immigration (basically, let’s all try to help each other) and how it contrasts with Donald Trump’s views on immigration (lock up the pregnant women and children).

Here is Vance pedantically and smugly talking (does he ever do it any other way?) about what the Pope should take away from the Trump Administration’s approach to helping humans in need.

JD Vance says he hopes the Pope has “learned” from what he and Trump have said about immigration pic.twitter.com/wEvq6iHBfu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 30, 2026

The replies on social media were lining up to tech Vance his own lesson.

1.

Vance is the only high-profile political figure who I can remember in my lifetime claiming to have had a dramatic religious conversion and the majority response is, “Yeah you don’t believe in that, you don’t believe in anything.” And it’s true. The guy decides to be a Catholic… https://t.co/2mYBCTwjUt — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) July 1, 2026

2.

Lmao this idiot is still trying to lecture the POPE https://t.co/UwFXagTGKf — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 1, 2026

3.

Vance hopes the pope is racist now. https://t.co/7bfRz0XVdB — Diane N Sevenay (parody) (@DianeSevenay) June 30, 2026

4.

The trump administration literally detained a nun while she was walking to Mass. What is the Pope suppose to ‘learn’ from that??? https://t.co/UYp5yR85jn — Covie (@covie_93) July 1, 2026

5.

Only in America could a Temu Catholic like Vance hope he learned the pope up on anything https://t.co/ICPmmYyu9k — Advanced Nanobubbler Potato (@RehydratedTater) July 1, 2026

6.

Of course the Pope will learn his “lesson” from a thrice married, serial philandering, pathologically lying sexual predator business fraud felon who worships every Sunday at our Lady of the Merciful Mulligan. I mean, does the Pope even sell his own autographed Bibles? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 1, 2026

7.

Imagine being such a fucking loser that you think you taught the Pope a lesson on how to be a better bigot — Dark Woke Mthrfckr (@zerodarkwokey) July 1, 2026

8.