Politics JD Vance pope

JD Vance hopes that the Pope has learned his lesson from Donald Trump and these 17 replies were divine

Saul Hutson. Updated July 1st, 2026

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Religion and politics have always had a somewhat tenuous relationship and that was before JD Vance started his WWE wrestling-style feud with the Pope.

Vance’s latest taunt stems from the Pope’s stance on immigration (basically, let’s all try to help each other) and how it contrasts with Donald Trump’s views on immigration (lock up the pregnant women and children).

Here is Vance pedantically and smugly talking (does he ever do it any other way?) about what the Pope should take away from the Trump Administration’s approach to helping humans in need.

The replies on social media were lining up to tech Vance his own lesson.

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