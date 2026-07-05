News america 250 donald trump July 4

A bunch of masked white nationalist fascist losers marched through Washington on July 4, and this one powerful photo has quickly become the defining image of the day

Michael White. Updated July 5th, 2026

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It wouldn’t be another day in Donald Trump’s America without a bunch of fascist white supremacists brazenly marching through the streets.

The fact that said march happened on the July 4 holiday is all the more galling. Hundreds of men wearing white masks marched through Washington DC on Saturday, some carrying Confederate flags, chanting “Life, liberty, victory!” and “Reclaim America!”

The group are believed to be the white supremacists known as Patriot Front. Clips on social media showed them gathering at the city’s Union Station and marching towards Capitol Hill.

And one photo, taken by Reuter’s Cheney Orr, has fast become a defining image of the disturbing event. It shows the masked Patriot Front members on a Washington bus, as a Black woman passenger looks on.

The march and the Reuters photo have provoked horrified reactions.

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