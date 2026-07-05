A bunch of masked white nationalist fascist losers marched through Washington on July 4, and this one powerful photo has quickly become the defining image of the day

News america 250 donald trump July 4

It wouldn’t be another day in Donald Trump’s America without a bunch of fascist white supremacists brazenly marching through the streets.

The fact that said march happened on the July 4 holiday is all the more galling. Hundreds of men wearing white masks marched through Washington DC on Saturday, some carrying Confederate flags, chanting “Life, liberty, victory!” and “Reclaim America!”

A group of masked men gathered at Union Station today and called for reclaiming the country and getting rid of immigrants. Some held Confederate flags. They have been marching across Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/xTfaoJDHOO — Mitchell Miller (@mmillerwtop) July 4, 2026

The group are believed to be the white supremacists known as Patriot Front. Clips on social media showed them gathering at the city’s Union Station and marching towards Capitol Hill.

Hundreds of uniformed members of what appeared to be Patriot Front, a white supremacist group, marched through D.C. and toward the Capitol. Their faces covered in white masks, the men carried flags — some upside down, others Confederate — as they chanted, “Reclaim America!”… pic.twitter.com/ddHfqZ5quc — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 4, 2026

White nationalists are marching down the streets of Washington, D.C. on America's 250th. pic.twitter.com/uXhHYJ6I21 — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) July 4, 2026

And one photo, taken by Reuter’s Cheney Orr, has fast become a defining image of the disturbing event. It shows the masked Patriot Front members on a Washington bus, as a Black woman passenger looks on.

"Members of the group Patriot Front ride the metro as a commuter looks on, during the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 4, 2026. REUTERS/Cheney Orr" pic.twitter.com/pPu3W8mRkQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 4, 2026

The march and the Reuters photo have provoked horrified reactions.

1.

In a civilized democracy, thousands of citizens would emerge from their homes and kick the shit out of these Nazi incels. We are far too tolerant. pic.twitter.com/pZ6AZ4DWDx — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) July 4, 2026

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They always where masks. Proud to hate and march, but too coward to show their faces. pic.twitter.com/QrlAzFKKn0 — Subi-doo 🐸 (@suzamaroo) July 5, 2026

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Ah nothing like some masked Nazis marching through DC on the 4th of July with Confederate flags to celebrate America’s 250th pic.twitter.com/SL1MvkwUiE — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 4, 2026

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Today, July 4, 2026, the 250th anniversary of America https://t.co/vOWEpevjwY — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) July 4, 2026

6.

These racist scumbags are disgusting. This is happening in Trump’s DC and so far, neither he nor the White House has condemned it. pic.twitter.com/45PWXqF0j9 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 4, 2026

7.

In this remarkable image of white supremicists on a subway train in Washington I see cowards afraid to show their faces and a strong woman who shouldn't have to put up with this shit.

(Photo: Cheney Orr @Reuters) pic.twitter.com/hjHI6nybbO — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 4, 2026

8.

This photo deserves a Pulitzer Prize. Not only does it represent our current state of politics but it mirrors many photos of past which confirm the ugly truth about progress… It must be fought for by every generation. pic.twitter.com/45TCe6szdQ — Renee (@PettyLupone) July 4, 2026

9.

It’s a country I love dearly but this is the America I did not want to raise our kids in. And this isn’t just Trump’s America, it is the America that produced Trump.

An era-capturing photo from Cheney Orr of Reuters. https://t.co/R6AvNxW9Uu — Nick Bryant (@NickBryantNY) July 4, 2026

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