A skydiver carrying an American flag crash-landed onto one of Donald Trump’s ‘America 250’ events, for all you fans of delicious metaphors

Social Media america 250 July 4 the US

It’s a big weekend for the US, with both July 4 celebrations and the 250th anniversary of the founding of the republic.

And of course, Donald Trump has completely commandeered the occasion by making it as much about him as possible during the past week of ‘America 250’ events.

So, it’s easy – and fun – to look at things going wrong and see delicious metaphors for the state of Trump’s presidency and the country’s general health. For example, the stage for the Washington DC show falling apart.

See also this US-flag bearing skydiver at one of the events in the Folsom Pro Rodeo, California.

America 250 is going wellpic.twitter.com/jIy4nWc0Ui — Robert Skvarla (@RobertSkvarla) July 4, 2026

It looks like the flag got caught on a tree on the way down, causing the stunt performer to crash-land into a tent. Luckily, he was unharmed except for a cut on his lip.

A second angle has hit the Folsom Pro July 4th Rodeo https://t.co/ftr7WjOvcu pic.twitter.com/N6ZSIzXHaD — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) July 4, 2026

The short clip has provoked a lot of glee after going viral over the last 24 hours.

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If this ain’t a perfect metaphor for America I don’t know what is pic.twitter.com/zSvFCWB9uS — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) July 4, 2026

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You couldn't make this up.

If you plotted this in a movie or TV show it would seem too ridiculous and unsubtle. pic.twitter.com/GsyyWLohb8 — tern (@1goodtern) July 4, 2026

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There is indeed a SpongeBob reference for everything! pic.twitter.com/MMLbUaGYpv — ⛤⃝ (@zandynoel) July 4, 2026

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