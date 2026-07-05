News donald trump July 4 Stephen miller

Stephen Miller said it’s “divine providence” that Donald Trump is president for America’s 250th celebration – 15 rather ungodly counterarguments

Michael White. Updated July 5th, 2026

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Trust Stephen Miller to come out with of the most laughable takes from America’s July 4/American 250 celebration.

The White House deputy chief of staff for policy tweeted about how it was “divine providence” that Donald Trump happened to be president for the semiquincentennial.

He wrote:

“It is impossible to review the events of the last decade and conclude that it is anything other than divine providence that Donald J. Trump is the President of the United States on the year of America 250, July 4th, 2026.”

Well, others had a different take…

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