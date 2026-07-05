Stephen Miller said it’s “divine providence” that Donald Trump is president for America’s 250th celebration – 15 rather ungodly counterarguments

News donald trump July 4 Stephen miller

Trust Stephen Miller to come out with of the most laughable takes from America’s July 4/American 250 celebration.

The White House deputy chief of staff for policy tweeted about how it was “divine providence” that Donald Trump happened to be president for the semiquincentennial.

It is impossible to review the events of the last decade and conclude that it is anything other than divine providence that Donald J. Trump is the President of the United States on the year of America 250, July 4th, 2026. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) July 4, 2026

He wrote:

“It is impossible to review the events of the last decade and conclude that it is anything other than divine providence that Donald J. Trump is the President of the United States on the year of America 250, July 4th, 2026.”

Well, others had a different take…

1.

I’ve reviewed it. You’re an idiot. — Count Binface (@CountBinface) July 4, 2026

2.

God sent Trump? Why, did he run out of other plagues? — Fuck You I Quit (@fuckyouiquit) July 4, 2026

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Or maybe the anti-Christ. Opinions do differ. — Sarah Stogner (@Sarah4Texas) July 4, 2026

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still funny to me how Donald Trump is very clearly an atheist and he still has somehow gotten a quarter of the country to talk about him like this https://t.co/NAKt1zvS8G — Rowan Fornow 🚵🚉🏙️🦣🇵🇸 (@rowanfornow) July 4, 2026

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just say no to drugs https://t.co/JBE7DGywnn — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) July 4, 2026

8.

Guy calling for sterilizing immigrants and rounding up the mentally disabled now saying Trump is a god king https://t.co/eQBbANDXrl — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) July 4, 2026

9.

The vampire is getting desperate as more and more Americans are turning on his racist propaganda and his fat, fake-tan-fuhrer. pic.twitter.com/8cGUNYpeeM — °jP (@jim_pennington) July 4, 2026

10.

Sexual assault, unlawful wars of aggression, murder of US citizens through ICE. Is that what you call divine providence? — Ismail Lamie (@ismail_lamie) July 4, 2026

11.

"The Almighty has His own purposes. 'Woe unto the world because of offenses for it must needs be that offenses come but woe to that man by whom the offense cometh.'"

– Lincoln https://t.co/JLpUd4ASss — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 4, 2026

12.

This is also Trump derangement syndrome https://t.co/eQBbANDXrl — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) July 5, 2026

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Easy to dismiss this as the delusional fevered rantings of a diseased mind. But the disease is rampant at the epicenter of the most powerful government ever known on the planet. We should be far more alarmed than we are. Far more. https://t.co/A5WJCf2HOP — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) July 4, 2026

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