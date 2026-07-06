A Mexican football fan trolled Liam Gallagher and the Oasis man’s A++ comeback was a proper World Cup winner

Celebrity liam gallagher oasis world cup

One of the many great things about the World Cup so far is that Sweet Caroline has been well and truly usurped on the terraces by fans (and players) singing along to Wonderwall instead.

WATCH: England sing 'Wonderwall' with fans at the Azteca after eliminating Mexico from the World Cup pic.twitter.com/BvwWfUQwLN — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 6, 2026

It’s not gone unnoticed by Liam Gallager, obviously, who had this to say in the light of England’s epic 3-2 win over Mexico (and, presumably, having watched Harry Kane’s hilarious post-match interview in which the England captain had all but lost his voice).

It’s hard work that singing Harry Kane cmon ENGLAND cmon WONDERWALL — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 6, 2026

Not everyone was enjoying it, though, specifically this Mexican fan who was so unhappy they took to Twitter to troll Gallagher to his face (well, to his Twitter account).

Nobody in Mexico gives a shit about your stupid boring old music, I don’t even know who you are LOL — Iza (@IZA_mywor) July 6, 2026

‘Nobody in Mexico gives a shit about your stupid boring old music, I don’t even know who you are LOL.’

Except Gallagher’s A++ comeback had them LOLing on the other side of their face.

Stop crying your heart out — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 6, 2026

Supersonic!

Gotta love him https://t.co/vWpmI88yBb — Talmud Enjoyer (@jewndahalfmen) July 6, 2026

And there were plenty of Mexicans showing the love (because we do like a happy ending).

Here in mexico we fuckin love Oasis, shut up — (@jromanqueen) July 6, 2026

Hey Liam singing WONDERWALL even though Mexico lost pic.twitter.com/0agWfiperW — Ro (@rolaraoviedo) July 6, 2026

Cmon — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 6, 2026

And LG also offered up this tantalising prospect.

Guessing it's we do hit the final you know it's mandatory you fly out there and sing wonderwall live on the pitch — Andy who lives in basildon! (@AndyBasildon) July 6, 2026

We’ll see I’m ready — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 6, 2026

Well, you never know.

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46 favourite reactions to England’s heroic underdogs beating Mexico’s World Cup team and its dreaded altitude

AND EVEN MORE

Only one thing could make England’s World Cup win over Mexico even better – and that was Harry Kane’s post match interview