Celebrity liam gallagher oasis world cup

A Mexican football fan trolled Liam Gallagher and the Oasis man’s A++ comeback was a proper World Cup winner

John Plunkett. Updated July 6th, 2026

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One of the many great things about the World Cup so far is that Sweet Caroline has been well and truly usurped on the terraces by fans (and players) singing along to Wonderwall instead.

It’s not gone unnoticed by Liam Gallager, obviously, who had this to say in the light of England’s epic 3-2 win over Mexico (and, presumably, having watched Harry Kane’s hilarious post-match interview in which the England captain had all but lost his voice).

Not everyone was enjoying it, though, specifically this Mexican fan who was so unhappy they took to Twitter to troll Gallagher to his face (well, to his Twitter account).

‘Nobody in Mexico gives a shit about your stupid boring old music, I don’t even know who you are LOL.’

Except Gallagher’s A++ comeback had them LOLing on the other side of their face.

Supersonic!

And there were plenty of Mexicans showing the love (because we do like a happy ending).

And LG also offered up this tantalising prospect.

Well, you never know.

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46 favourite reactions to England’s heroic underdogs beating Mexico’s World Cup team and its dreaded altitude

AND EVEN MORE

Only one thing could make England’s World Cup win over Mexico even better – and that was Harry Kane’s post match interview