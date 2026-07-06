Nigel Farage failed to declare financial benefits from a convicted fraudster, and we’re all deeply shocked. Shocked, we tell you! – 34 scathing reactions

Politics nigel farage

Another week, another set of serious questions around the financial dealings of Nigel Farage.

The Reform UK leader is already doing some heavy-duty ducking and diving over –

The £5 million given to him by the Thailand-based crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne

The mystery of who bought the house he rarely visits in Clacton

How he paid for another house in cash

Why he only declared two of his (at least) five homes to Parliament

Whether – as he claims – the Harborne millions story came out after a Moscow-based hack on his phone.

Following the January revelation by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards that Farage breached the MPs’ code of conduct 17 times regarding more than £380,000 worth of payments from second (or third, or fourth) jobs, some impressive investigative journalism by the Times has uncovered a whole raft of undeclared payments.

Gabriel Pogrund, the Editor of the Sunday Times investigation team, Insight, shared the latest cause for concern.

EXCLUSIVE Nigel Farage failed to declare that a criminal and crypto gambler paid for his staff, security, drivers, social media output in year before election Reform leader has also received free accommodation in Westminster from George Cottrell as MPhttps://t.co/fSKszEDnV1 — Gabriel Pogrund (@Gabriel_Pogrund) July 4, 2026

It’s important to understand that Farage insists that he has broken no rules whatsoever, giving a similar reason to one of his explanations for the £5 million Harborne payment.

Farage denies breaking any rules He says benefits pre-dated his return to politics and that Cottrell is a personal friend. Rules say any benefits received in 12 months before election – and that benefits exceeding £300 potentially related to politics – must be declared — Gabriel Pogrund (@Gabriel_Pogrund) July 4, 2026

Where are we this morning? George Cottrell’s lawyers acknowledged he paid for Nigel Farage’s staff and security. He did so via electronic transfer from bank accounts in his name. On the townhouse, they said their client “does, and did” let Farage stay there. Farage has sought… https://t.co/QpqTRDfXIB pic.twitter.com/C7DxMiiTOp — Gabriel Pogrund (@Gabriel_Pogrund) July 5, 2026

It’s difficult to see how this can be described as the action of someone who’s simply a good friend.

EXCLUSIVE w/@GeorgeGreenwood @ManuMidolo @venetiamenzies George Cottrell used Reform UK business card printed with party’s logo — and Nigel Farage’s email address This challenges claim he is purely personal friend of Farage, who therefore didn’t need to report support received — Gabriel Pogrund (@Gabriel_Pogrund) July 5, 2026

The donor in question, George Cottrell, who the Times points out was described as “deceptive” after he changed his legal name from Cottrell to Cotrel, is known to refer to Farage as ‘Daddy’. Nope – we don’t know, either.

Daddy was so grateful for Cottrell/Cotrel’s help getting into Parliament that he gave him a signed copy of his maiden speech.

The Sunday Times has obtained a copy of Farage’s maiden speech, which he gave Cottrell shortly after his election. By then the criminal had been bankrolling Farage for some time. Today the speech lies in Cottrell’s Montenegro penthouse. Farage wrote: “thank you for everything” https://t.co/QpqTRDfXIB pic.twitter.com/kRQYOidw6w — Gabriel Pogrund (@Gabriel_Pogrund) July 5, 2026

There are legitimate questions about what else Farage might have given or promised the crypto billionaire.

Nigel Farage is under renewed scrutiny after calls for parliament's standards watchdog to investigate whether he should have declared gifts and support he received before his election as an MP in 2024. https://t.co/Oh4W4pp03D pic.twitter.com/edoHlotdIF — Financial Times (@FT) July 5, 2026

Of course, revelations that Cottrell was paying for accommodation, staff and security raises an important question.

Farage claimed Harborne’s £5 million was to pay for his security…. But Cottrell was paying for his security already….oh & much more. On Day 1 you are told to disclose all and any financial donations over £300 from the year leading up to your election…. Farage is a grifter. https://t.co/Un6vDCWd75 — Alicia Kearns MP (@aliciakearns) July 4, 2026

Here’s how people have been reacting.

1.

He has to go. https://t.co/U9SW6jGD5R — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 4, 2026

2.

I forgot to declare that my advisor, friend and convicted fraudster, George Cottrell, paid for my security, staff and drivers in the year up to me being elected. He also has links to crypto gambling which could involve criminal betting in the UK.

Oops. pic.twitter.com/iSwFevGVhE — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) July 5, 2026

3.

Bravo to the @Gabriel_Pogrund & team. This is the story in plain sight that needed to be nailed. Congrats are in order for getting it over a difficult line. George Cottrell has operated with impunity at highest levels of UK politics for more than a decade

1/ https://t.co/NZi9sO2Oji — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) July 5, 2026

4.

At the heart of the Reform project are allegations of big money buying influence. They wrap themselves in the flag while selling our future. We can be in no doubt about what they'd do in power. They would rip apart our communities and serve their crypto paymasters. https://t.co/E8KmDKcrlv — Zack Polanski (@ZackPolanski) July 5, 2026

5.

I hope this is the start of Nigel Farage's downfall. It couldn't happen to a more deserving person, and I'm here for every moment of it. — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) July 5, 2026

6.

Who would have thunk it? pic.twitter.com/RI0NWLK8Hj — Jo Stevens (@JoStevensLabour) July 4, 2026

7.

If this was an MP from any other Party……. – Knowingly being personal friends with a convicted criminal

– Happily taking their money

– failing to disclose any of it prior to being an MP – again Reform would be screaning the loudest pic.twitter.com/s4m6VvGmPy — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) July 5, 2026

8.

Oh look ! Farage's dodgy finances just got a whole lot murkier Tomorrow's @thetimes dives deep into Farage's dealings with a certain George Swinfen Cottrell aka "posh George" who, we read, refers to Farage as "Daddy" 🤡 Posh George is "a babyfaced British aristocrat and former… pic.twitter.com/SFgrh85KPN — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) July 4, 2026

9.

Farage is finished. First the undeclared £5 million bribe.

Then the undeclared £4 million houses. Now the undeclared "funding" from a criminal…. pic.twitter.com/wwvkIHdVhx — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) July 5, 2026

10.

When I said the £5 million was for security, I meant it would have been if my security wasn't already being paid for by convicted fraudster George Cottrell. And anyway it's a reward for Brexit and also totally unconditional. — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) July 5, 2026

11.