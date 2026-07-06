Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage failed to declare financial benefits from a convicted fraudster, and we’re all deeply shocked. Shocked, we tell you! – 34 scathing reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 6th, 2026

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Another week, another set of serious questions around the financial dealings of Nigel Farage.

The Reform UK leader is already doing some heavy-duty ducking and diving over –

The £5 million given to him by the Thailand-based crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne
The mystery of who bought the house he rarely visits in Clacton
How he paid for another house in cash
Why he only declared two of his (at least) five homes to Parliament
Whether – as he claims – the Harborne millions story came out after a Moscow-based hack on his phone.

Following the January revelation by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards that Farage breached the MPs’ code of conduct 17 times regarding more than £380,000 worth of payments from second (or third, or fourth) jobs, some impressive investigative journalism by the Times has uncovered a whole raft of undeclared payments.

Gabriel Pogrund, the Editor of the Sunday Times investigation team, Insight, shared the latest cause for concern.

It’s important to understand that Farage insists that he has broken no rules whatsoever, giving a similar reason to one of his explanations for the £5 million Harborne payment.

It’s difficult to see how this can be described as the action of someone who’s simply a good friend.

The donor in question, George Cottrell, who the Times points out was described as “deceptive” after he changed his legal name from Cottrell to Cotrel, is known to refer to Farage as ‘Daddy’. Nope – we don’t know, either.

Daddy was so grateful for Cottrell/Cotrel’s help getting into Parliament that he gave him a signed copy of his maiden speech.

There are legitimate questions about what else Farage might have given or promised the crypto billionaire.

Of course, revelations that Cottrell was paying for accommodation, staff and security raises an important question.

Here’s how people have been reacting.

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