46 favourite reactions to England’s heroic underdogs beating Mexico’s World Cup team and its dreaded altitude
Don’t come whining to me about spoiler alerts. If you haven’t already seen the result of the Mexico-England World Cup match, firstly – that’s on you, and secondly – just how have you avoided it? That’s practically a miracle.
So, obviously, England beat Mexico 2-3, with eleven excruciating added minutes at high altitude and in sweltering heat… with ten men after Jarrel Quansah went full Joey Barton on Jesus Gallardo.
Let’s have a Whoop! Whoop! for Jude ‘Two Goals’ Bellingham.
Mexico 0-2 England
38'- Jude Bellingham
— JM =^D (@jm539581.bsky.social) 6 July 2026 at 02:39
Unless you’re a Mexico supporter.
Jude Bellingham working real hard to become Mexico’s public enemy number one.
— Luis Paez-Pumar (@lpp.bsky.social) 6 July 2026 at 02:49
Ahead of kick-off, England were very much the underdogs due to the altitude of the Azteca Stadium and – well, frankly – because they’re England.
Just gettin m'memes ready for later… Might schedule this one…
— christhebarker (@christhebarker.bsky.social) 5 July 2026 at 20:07
They were also not everyone’s first pick – even for technically neutral observers.
I hope Mexico beats England today as revenge for Mexico week on the Great British Bake-off
— Dr. Twink, Ketamine Woman (@subtlebeast.bsky.social) 5 July 2026 at 18:45
mexico please destroy england
— charlotte (the dragon) (@princessdraconic.bsky.social) 5 July 2026 at 18:26
Who's up next? Ohh yeah. Mexico vs England. Another great match. Going with my posse from East L.A. for a Mexican win! Let's go Mexico! ⚽️
— MadGreek 🧿 (@madgreek2024.bsky.social) 6 July 2026 at 00:00
Jordan Henderson, despite not being called from the bench, managed to seriously injure his wrist falling over an advertising hoarding at the end of the match. Much piss-taking ensued.
Jordan Henderson yellow card and stretchered off the pitch after falling over a hoarding. Hasn’t played a minute. Heroic.
— Balderdash (@balderdash.bsky.social) 6 July 2026 at 04:21
Captain and penalty scorer Harry Kane overindulged in a bit of Wonderwall, turning his post-match interview into something that’s going to appear on every sports blooper show until the end of time.
One of the best post-match interviews you will EVER see! Rest up, Harry 🙂 pic.twitter.com/twk8bhP2YK
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 6, 2026
They should ask Harry Kane to sing Wonderwall in that voice
— Chaminda Jayanetti (@cjayanetti.bsky.social) 6 July 2026 at 04:18
The result means that England go through to face Norway in the quarter-finals.
Best Norway v England match since 1066 coming up
— Raffi Melkonian (@rmfifthcircuit.bsky.social) 6 July 2026 at 04:14
Responses ranged from devastation (Mexico fans), via puzzled admiration, to the usual funny stuff we’ve come to expect from social media on these occasions.
Here’s a selection.
1.
MEXICO VS. ENGLAND LET'S GOOOOOO
— Todd in the Shadows (@shadowtodd.bsky.social) 6 July 2026 at 02:17
2.
With 11 minutes of stoppage time, England subs out Harry Kane and replaces him with Harrier Kane. Will it be enough? Harriest Kane quietly fumes on the bench.
— Grant Brisbee (@grantbrisbee.bsky.social) 6 July 2026 at 03:57
3.
— Luke Plunkett (@lukeplunkett.com) 6 July 2026 at 03:48
4.
Around the world right now, England fans are drinking a pint of full English breakfast to celebrate
— pixelatedboat aka “mr bluesky” (@pixelatedboat.bsky.social) 6 July 2026 at 04:33
5.
I predict that a significant proportion of the workforce arriving in the office still drunk this morning is going to IMPROVE productivity.
— Jason Hazeley (@jasonhazeley.bsky.social) 6 July 2026 at 06:15
6.
Taking the piss out of Jordan Henderson being stretchered off and needing oxygen as an unused sub might be the most English reaction to a victory ever.
— Jason (@nickmotown.bsky.social) 6 July 2026 at 04:32
7.
Congratulations to England for surviving the Azteca after dark
Your reward: 90 minutes against Norwegian Calvin Johnson
— JP Acosta (@acosta32jp.bsky.social) 6 July 2026 at 04:06
8.
That Harry Kane interview in full:
#TheFootball
— Nick Pettigrew (@nick-pettigrew.bsky.social) 6 July 2026 at 04:24
9.
Whaaaaat a game. My preference was for Mexico to win but cannot deny that England played a better game tonight.
— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) 6 July 2026 at 04:05
10.
Mexico lost because my homemade tortillas didn't puff up properly tonight.
I'll try to do better next time.
— Franklin D. Roosefella (@roosefella.bsky.social) 6 July 2026 at 04:57
11.
Genuinely don't remember soccer being as interesting as this game.
— Ben Collins (@bencollins.bsky.social) 6 July 2026 at 03:21
12.
The refs after England went up 2-0
— JP Acosta (@acosta32jp.bsky.social) 6 July 2026 at 03:29
13.
Oh man, putting England and Norway, our palest countries, in Miami in July feels like a cruel prank
— Cooper Lund (@cooperlund.online) 6 July 2026 at 04:06
14.
That’s some tuff business by England
— BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL AKA PRESIDENT FOOTBALL (@edsbs.bsky.social) 6 July 2026 at 04:05
15.
I was roused from my slumber by a messenger who told me of England’s magnificent victory by singing Wonderwall very loudly as he staggered past my house
— Rhodri Marsden (@rhodri.biz) 6 July 2026 at 04:28