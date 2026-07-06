Only one thing could make England’s World Cup win over Mexico even better – and that was Harry Kane’s post match interview

Sport england harry kane world cup

The morning after, er, the morning before and the whole country is celebrating England’s thrilling 3-2 World Cup win over Mexico. Hangover? What hangover?

And as if the nerve-shredding finish wasn’t already good enough, it turned out there was a post-match bonus that made the whole thing even better.

And that was captain Harry Kane’s post-match interview.

Turns out running (and shouting) your lungs out at 2,000-plus meters above sea level is just as easy as you’d imagine it would be.

And these people surely said it best.

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THIS IS THE BEST INTERVIEW YOU WILL EVER LISTEN TO😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/W74wgXh5R0 https://t.co/3QMzaN8GSd — The 44 ⚽️ (@The_Forty_Four) July 6, 2026

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This is why he’s the captain. Empty tank, no voice left, still stood there talking football with everything he had. Respect, Harry. — Arkam (@rkam_) July 6, 2026

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A football game for the ages. And a post-match interview to match 😅

Our hero ❤️ https://t.co/JB5K7gicmb — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) July 6, 2026

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