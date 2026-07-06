Sport england harry kane world cup

Only one thing could make England’s World Cup win over Mexico even better – and that was Harry Kane’s post match interview

John Plunkett. Updated July 6th, 2026

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The morning after, er, the morning before and the whole country is celebrating England’s thrilling 3-2 World Cup win over Mexico. Hangover? What hangover?

And as if the nerve-shredding finish wasn’t already good enough, it turned out there was a post-match bonus that made the whole thing even better.

And that was captain Harry Kane’s post-match interview.

Turns out running (and shouting) your lungs out at 2,000-plus meters above sea level is just as easy as you’d imagine it would be.

And these people surely said it best.

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