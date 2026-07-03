Men have been sharing what they’d do if they knew they’d get away with it – 17 revealing aspirations

Round Ups r/AskReddit

If you knew you could get away with something, what would you do? Rob a bank? Sneak into a cinema and save yourself loads of money? If you’re a bloke, you might have more revealing ideas.

That’s because it seems that men secretly want a bit of peace and quiet. At least that’s according to the findings of hardtruthsociety, who posed the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘Men of Reddit, what is something you believe a large portion of men would do, if they could 100% get away with it?’

If you’re a guy, chances are these top replies will chime with you…

1.

‘Probably just go back to being single. I know so many guys who love their wives, kids, etc but would still roll back time and just be single and do whatever they wanted again. Everyone acts like men gain so much in marriage but, in reality, men just gain a ton of responsibility. It’s why every middle-aged married man just looks worn out.’

-Moreofyoulessofme

2.

‘Not work and still make money.’

-SilverhandHarris

3.

‘Disappear for a month with no responsibilities and just exist. Tell people what they actually think instead of being polite.’

-Historical-Coyote666

4.

‘Nothing. Absolutely nothing.’

-TheRealestGayle

5.

‘Give up every life responsibility and go live in a forest’

-MobileImagination456

6.

‘Leave the office when the day’s work is done instead of when the clock says the required hours have been wasted.

TBF though, I suspect women would do the same.’

-TyrantsInSpace

7.

‘Steal from a billionaire’s personal bank account’

-thicc_llama

8.

‘Mount a small cannon atop their vehicle and use it on people who camp in the fast lane.’

-frogBayou

9.