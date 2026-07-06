Politics nigel farage Reform UK Robert jenrick

Robert Jenrick attempted to defend Five-houses Farage’s undeclared gifts by describing the Times as the ‘left-wing press’, and the chinny reckon was visible from Westminster to Clacton – 22 top takes

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 6th, 2026

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If nothing has so far broken through your World Cup reverie after this morning’s England Victory over Mexico, we’re about to bring you back into the sordid world of politics with a bump.

A forensic investigation by the Times has unearthed a great deal of financial support for Nigel Farage and the Reform Party which hasn’t been declared to the appropriate department in Parliament. Again.

We’ve gone into detail here, so we won’t cover all that ground again.

While the party and a spokesperson for Farage have categorically stated that no parliamentary rules were broken, we won’t hold our breaths waiting for him to give an in-depth interview – or an apology. Instead, he sent out one of his Tory Party reject squad to make the same old excuses, and Mr Short-Straw for Sunday’s media round was Robert Jenrick.

He spoke to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg

“This is basically a very old story which has been dredged up by the Sunday Times, which is a Labour-supporting newspaper.”

Newsflash, Mr Jenrick – preferring Keir Starmer’s party over the collapsed ruins of what had been the Tory Party absolutely does not make the Rupert Murdoch-owned publication a ‘Labour-supporting’ paper, having endorsed the Conservatives in 2005, 2010, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

He described the outlets covering the story as the ‘Left-wing press’ – so, that includes the Times, the Telegraph and GB News. Practically a hotbed of Communism, right there.

Faces were well and truly palmed.

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