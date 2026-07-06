Robert Jenrick attempted to defend Five-houses Farage’s undeclared gifts by describing the Times as the ‘left-wing press’, and the chinny reckon was visible from Westminster to Clacton – 22 top takes

Politics nigel farage Reform UK Robert jenrick

If nothing has so far broken through your World Cup reverie after this morning’s England Victory over Mexico, we’re about to bring you back into the sordid world of politics with a bump.

A forensic investigation by the Times has unearthed a great deal of financial support for Nigel Farage and the Reform Party which hasn’t been declared to the appropriate department in Parliament. Again.

EXCLUSIVE Nigel Farage failed to declare that a criminal and crypto gambler paid for his staff, security, drivers, social media output in year before election Reform leader has also received free accommodation in Westminster from George Cottrell as MPhttps://t.co/fSKszEDnV1 — Gabriel Pogrund (@Gabriel_Pogrund) July 4, 2026

We’ve gone into detail here, so we won’t cover all that ground again.

While the party and a spokesperson for Farage have categorically stated that no parliamentary rules were broken, we won’t hold our breaths waiting for him to give an in-depth interview – or an apology. Instead, he sent out one of his Tory Party reject squad to make the same old excuses, and Mr Short-Straw for Sunday’s media round was Robert Jenrick.

He spoke to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg

“No rules have been broken whatsoever” Reform UK’s Robert Jenrick responds to allegations that Nigel Farage may have broken parliamentary rules, after reports he failed to declare benefits provided by an ally who was once convicted of fraud in the US.#BBCLauraK pic.twitter.com/g9j35sRmCX — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) July 5, 2026

“This is basically a very old story which has been dredged up by the Sunday Times, which is a Labour-supporting newspaper.”

Newsflash, Mr Jenrick – preferring Keir Starmer’s party over the collapsed ruins of what had been the Tory Party absolutely does not make the Rupert Murdoch-owned publication a ‘Labour-supporting’ paper, having endorsed the Conservatives in 2005, 2010, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

He described the outlets covering the story as the ‘Left-wing press’ – so, that includes the Times, the Telegraph and GB News. Practically a hotbed of Communism, right there.

Even GB News Nigel Farage’s old propaganda playground is now forcing his man @RobertJenrick to fight for his political life defending secret funding from convicted fraudster Posh George Cottrell. Camilla Tominey asked him live: So he funded him in the 12 months before…… — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) July 5, 2026

Faces were well and truly palmed.

1.

Nigel Farage is allowed to ahve friends according to Jenrick.

Cottrell is HALF HIS AGE and a convicted criminal for wire fraud.

Prosecutors alleged that, during a 2014 meeting with undercover agents posing as drug traffickers, Cottrell discussed ways to launder millions of… — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) July 5, 2026

2.

"Now say that The Times is a left wing paper and they only said you were funded by a convicted fraudster in order to promote their podcast" pic.twitter.com/yFDPzGRfzN — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) July 5, 2026

3.

4.

I'm not sure claiming George Cottrell, a convicted criminal, is a personal friend of Nigel Farage is quite the win Robert Jenrick thinks it is. #bbclaurak — Snowleopardess 💚 (@snowleopardess) July 5, 2026

5.

Love Jenrick’s attempt to explain away the Brexit-backing, Murdoch-owned Sunday Times’ story about his leader’s dodgy finances on it being ‘a Labour-supporting newspaper.’ pic.twitter.com/97Zsz5mkcK — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) July 5, 2026

6.

Robert Jenrick trying to defend the latest Nigel Farage scandal is pure comedy gold.

Literally peeing myself laughing at this absolute tosser. #BBCLauraK

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/UFO6wftLWp — Alethea Bernard (@Tush27J) July 5, 2026

7.

The Telegraph is left-wing? 😂 Does anyone actually believe anything that unprincipled opportunistic shit-spouting shameless liar Robert Jenrick says? He's an absolute throbber. https://t.co/cFlFTKSQwo — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) July 5, 2026

8.

Imagine unironically saying the Sunday Times is a Labour supporting newspaper 💀 https://t.co/mCtmHEYZZK — Josh (@villagemidiot) July 5, 2026

9.

This opening line feels very strained and it seems to me he doesn’t believe what he is saying. Farage has felt teflon for years but not hiring an office manager with parliamentary administrative experience whilst relying on young former TV producers may mean he comes a cropper. https://t.co/sjqpnZEqv1 — Matthew (@MatthewTorbitt) July 5, 2026

10.

So here is what I don’t get. He’s saying at the time Farage was a private citizen, but then he’s also saying at the time government wouldn’t provide Nigel with security so he had to provide his own?! Why would government ever provide a private citizen with security?! — Fi 🇪🇺 (@rahhead01) July 5, 2026

11.