Pics donald trump Independence Day

Donald Trump’s record-breakingly large Independence Day fireworks display was an enormous damp squib – 21 hilariously explosive takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 6th, 2026

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Saturday marked the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, which freed the newborn United States of America from the tyranny of a man who thought himself answerable to no-one, used their taxes for his own vanity projects, and had a ridiculously contrived hairstyle.

Cary Elwes as Robin Hood, turning to look at the camera and giving a little laugh

Moving swiftly on, Trump ordered his gang of sycophants to stage the largest ever fireworks display in the country’s history, and they obliged – with all the competence you’d expect.

Taxpayers must be thrilled.

Aside from the cost and the environmental impact, the timing and sheer volume of explosives meant that the smoke soon blocked people’s view of the display.

The effect could still be seen the following morning.

Despite the enormity of the show – not to mention the noise – Don Snoreleone fell asleep.

Tweeters reacted appropriately – with as much mockery as they could muster.

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