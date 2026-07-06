Donald Trump’s record-breakingly large Independence Day fireworks display was an enormous damp squib – 21 hilariously explosive takedowns

Pics donald trump Independence Day

Saturday marked the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, which freed the newborn United States of America from the tyranny of a man who thought himself answerable to no-one, used their taxes for his own vanity projects, and had a ridiculously contrived hairstyle.

Moving swiftly on, Trump ordered his gang of sycophants to stage the largest ever fireworks display in the country’s history, and they obliged – with all the competence you’d expect.

The largest Independence Day fireworks display in U.S. history builds to a breathtaking finale as fans erupt in pure excitement. pic.twitter.com/rwSBZsBlXl — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 5, 2026

Taxpayers must be thrilled.

I think America just broke the record for the largest fireworks display in history! It went on for 40 minutes and I want to see the budget for this pic.twitter.com/ruY6IIyOx1 — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) July 5, 2026

Aside from the cost and the environmental impact, the timing and sheer volume of explosives meant that the smoke soon blocked people’s view of the display.

The National Mall fireworks were so poorly planned that you couldn’t even view the finale through the smoke (my friend’s view from Arlington) What an absolutely joke and waste of money. pic.twitter.com/J7KbCG5FCz — BOS in DC ☘️ (@bostonianindc2) July 5, 2026

The effect could still be seen the following morning.

BREAKING: This is the smog in Washington DC this morning after Trump’s 5th of July fireworks display. Note that he used six times the number of shells as a typical Washington DC Independence Day show, costing taxpayers six times as much money. This isn’t patriotism, it’s… — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 5, 2026

Despite the enormity of the show – not to mention the noise – Don Snoreleone fell asleep.

🚨BREAKING: DONALD TRUMP HAS FALLEN ASLEEP AT HIS FREEDOM 250 CELEBRATION. pic.twitter.com/E8jkcjghRQ — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 5, 2026

Trump seen falling asleep during the fireworks in DC for America’s 250th. Incredibly embarrassing and concerning. pic.twitter.com/3sHuyWY4DB — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 5, 2026

Like the president, I slept through the fireworks. pic.twitter.com/4PWaIrMWHC — _ (@SundaeDivine) July 5, 2026

Tweeters reacted appropriately – with as much mockery as they could muster.

1.

It looks like someone's filled a couple of lorries with fireworks and then just set light to the lorry. https://t.co/bJPRyBygwD — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) July 5, 2026

2.

What the literal fuck is this?!? pic.twitter.com/im8urNUTWN — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 5, 2026

3.

“End the show by making it look like the Capitol was nuked” pic.twitter.com/GusbiaX9IB — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 5, 2026

4.

When bigger isn't better. Another thing Trump ruined. pic.twitter.com/IWGOcd3yn2 — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) July 5, 2026

5.

And, in adhering strictly to MAGA fire safety rules, these stupid fucks set them all off at once. There is absolutely no one involved with this regime that isn’t a complete and total fucking moron. pic.twitter.com/FyE4Uu24As — Scary Larry ✊ (@aintscarylarry) July 5, 2026

6.

Guessing the DC fireworks show was also a no-bid contract. pic.twitter.com/tdPPh1AtPk — MM  (@adgirlMM) July 5, 2026

7.

A gold pendant is tasteful. Bedazzling your entire office is tacky. A few fireworks to symbolize the rockets' red glare that showed our flag was still there is tasteful. This, on the other hand… https://t.co/QCrYqr6vSb — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) July 5, 2026

8.

Trump’s July 4th finale — which was so poorly planned it didn’t actually take place until July 5th — looked less like a fireworks show and more like the end of the world. #America250 pic.twitter.com/ORaPOOCXdf — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) July 5, 2026

9.

Still can’t get over leaving the fireworks early last night and getting caught in what looked like a disaster movie. I’m sure the last time Washington DC looked like this we were fighting The British. #america https://t.co/dmsz2hegSZ pic.twitter.com/XrdYLkb90A — Mackenzie Kelly (@mkelly007) July 5, 2026

10.

Taxpayer money blowing up instead of feeding foster care children school lunch https://t.co/QfLuYUF7w4 — David Leavitt ‍♂️ (@DavidLeavitt) July 5, 2026

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