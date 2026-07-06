Sport england world cup

The Mexico manager outrageously trolling Anthony Gordon from the touchline was already good but their reactions made it even better

Poke Reporter. Updated July 6th, 2026

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There was plenty to enjoy in England’s absolute corker of a 3-2 win over Mexico in the World Cup which sends thought them to a last eight match with Norway.

But in the midst of everything that happened – not least Harry Kane’s post-match interview – was this moment when the Mexican manager (Google, Google) Javier Aguirre outrageously trolled England’s Anthony Gordon from the touchline.

A New York Times profile which just stumbled across describes him as charismatic and foul-mouthed, ‘using vulgarities and swear words liberally regardless of his target audience’.

And this clip from last night, sorry, this morning’s game is surely exhibit A.

Doesn’t he know who Anthony Gordon is FFS? And these people surely said it best.

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