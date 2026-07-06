The Mexico manager outrageously trolling Anthony Gordon from the touchline was already good but their reactions made it even better
There was plenty to enjoy in England’s absolute corker of a 3-2 win over Mexico in the World Cup which sends thought them to a last eight match with Norway.
But in the midst of everything that happened – not least Harry Kane’s post-match interview – was this moment when the Mexican manager (Google, Google) Javier Aguirre outrageously trolled England’s Anthony Gordon from the touchline.
A New York Times profile which just stumbled across describes him as charismatic and foul-mouthed, ‘using vulgarities and swear words liberally regardless of his target audience’.
And this clip from last night, sorry, this morning’s game is surely exhibit A.
GORDON! Fuck you!!! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/L4vxaP98df
— Sir Jimbob👹 (@SirJimbob13) July 6, 2026
Doesn’t he know who Anthony Gordon is FFS? And these people surely said it best.
1.
Mexico coach calling Gordon just to tell him “f*ck you” is sending me 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gGdjNMT87K
— Sxnti (@PeakSxnti) July 6, 2026
2.
And this is football as well…both laughing…😂😂😂….mental games…score was 0-0 at the time. pic.twitter.com/hcMiAGQeMC
— Muhamme Dalí @sirquattro.bsky.social (@sir_quattro) July 6, 2026
3.
If you’d knew Javier Aguirre, you’d know he’s not doing it on a mean way. He’s a legend and has always been respectful to the rivals
— Jimmy McMuil (@jimmymcmuil) July 6, 2026
4.
Everyone can tell he was only messing around 🤣🤣🤣
— Sxnti (@PeakSxnti) July 6, 2026
5.
Excited for the reverse of Gordon calling his mother something awful in fluent scouse accented spanish
— 0xSearchie (@0xSearchie) July 6, 2026
6.
Gordon’s reaction had me dying, this is the most football thing ever 😂
— symphony (@iamsympho) July 6, 2026
7.
Actually love that 😂😂
— Danny Rosamond (@DannyRosamond) July 6, 2026
8.
Pahahahahahah 😝 pic.twitter.com/0P0LpfqtQH
— Megalomaniac Morrissey🌈🤍🧡 (@MegalomaniacMo2) July 6, 2026