A bigoted idiot tried to transvestigate US women’s rugby star Ilona Maher and got his arse handed to him by the internet – 19 deservedly brutal owns

Social Media bigot Body-shaming

Olympic rugby bronze medal winner Ilona Maher is a champion in every way.

As well as having been one of the top players in women’s rugby, she has a very successful social media presence, which she uses to champion fair play, self-respect, and being healthy.

In 2024, the former Bristol Bears winger went viral after someone commented negatively about what he presumed must be her BMI. Here’s the brilliant way she handled that.

@ilonamaher As long as haters keep saying dumb stuff, I’m gonna keep clapping back ♬ original sound – Ilona Maher

With the Fifa World Cup in the US, she was tasked with bringing out the ball for the Spain-Austria match that got the knockout stages underway. She looked as though she was enjoying herself.

Sadly, an idiot on the internet stepped up to grace us all with his opinion – and it wasn’t a good one.

He wasn’t done.

We’d call him a tool, but that sounds far too useful. We’re not sure who died and made Devrowe Hill the Chief of Police of Women’s Body Shape, but the internet stepped up to set him straight.

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