25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky funny

Welcome, or welcome back, to the Poke’s weekly round-up of funny stuff from Bluesky.

With everything that’s going on – the World Cup, the heatwaves, Wimbledon, the existence of Donald Trump, the big Farage vs Binface challenge – you could be forgiven for feeling jittery, and a five-minute break to enjoy a laugh is just what the doctor ordered.

Let’s dive in.

1.

it just can never be overstated how much he ruins everything. like pac-man if the dots were vibes. — shauna (@goldengateblond.bsky.social) 6 July 2026 at 18:46

2.

Thinking about learning to lasso. All you have to do is wiggle some string until a cow goes in it — mindflakes (@mindflakes.bsky.social) 7 July 2026 at 12:50

3.

The Birds is a great movie because it so effectively captures the unbridled terror of getting your ass kicked by something pathetic. what do you mean seagulls did this, did you not have some french fries to distract them with — lauren (@lauren.rotatingsandwiches.com) 7 July 2026 at 13:28

4.

5.

“Everyone brings a different dish, then I’ll splatter them all over the floor.” – Jackson Potluck — (@unfitz.bsky.social) 6 July 2026 at 20:31

6.

Channel 4 have commissioned a show about Nigel Farage: Location Location Location Location Location — Reform Party UK Exposed (@reformexposed.bsky.social) 3 July 2026 at 07:21

7.

Meta Glasses are like, a Cybertruck for your face. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity.bsky.social) 7 July 2026 at 16:57

8.

Person at party: You’re not much of a party animal, are you? Me: [looking up from book] Why do you say that? — John Lyon (@johnlyon.bsky.social) 6 July 2026 at 23:28

9.

No-one should have a billion dollars but if someone has to I do think it should be me — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman.bsky.social) 4 July 2026 at 10:25

10.

me: [on my own at a Lamaze class] I just can’t wait to meet all the cute llamas and alpacas instructor: please leave, sir — bacon popsicle ☕️ (@gupton68.bsky.social) 6 July 2026 at 13:30

11.

There is a cure for buffetphobia, but first you’ve got to want to help yourself. — MꙬse Allain (@mooseallain.bsky.social) 3 July 2026 at 17:44

12.