Sport Belgium world cup

A gutted American football fan listed all the things the US is ‘better at’ than Belgium and it was a glorious own goal for the ages

John Plunkett. Updated July 7th, 2026

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Much of America seemed to be really enjoying the World Cup. Well, at least until their team was unceremoniously dumped out of it by Belgium, 4-1 victors over the host nation on Monday night.

Some Americans took it better than others, but surely no-one took it worse than this particular American, someone called @kirawontmiss, a self-proclaimed ‘free thinker’ who has 2.2 million followers on Twitter.

They were sogutted that they took time out from their busy schedule to list all the things that the US is ‘better at’ than Belgium.

And we’re glad they did, in a way, because it prompted no end of simply magnificent comebacks, almost as satisfying as the game itself.

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