A gutted American football fan listed all the things the US is ‘better at’ than Belgium and it was a glorious own goal for the ages

Sport Belgium world cup

Much of America seemed to be really enjoying the World Cup. Well, at least until their team was unceremoniously dumped out of it by Belgium, 4-1 victors over the host nation on Monday night.

Some Americans took it better than others, but surely no-one took it worse than this particular American, someone called @kirawontmiss, a self-proclaimed ‘free thinker’ who has 2.2 million followers on Twitter.

They were sogutted that they took time out from their busy schedule to list all the things that the US is ‘better at’ than Belgium.

– USA GDP is 45x Belgium’s

– California’s economy is over 5x Belgium

– Texas has about 3x Belgium GDP

– NYC metro alone produces more than Belgium

– Maryland alone is 4x larger than Belgium

– USA has 63 national parks. Belgium has 1

– Belgium doesn’t even have its own currency pic.twitter.com/fYcm6s8O3q — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) July 7, 2026

And we’re glad they did, in a way, because it prompted no end of simply magnificent comebacks, almost as satisfying as the game itself.

1.

So you just been battered at home by a country 45x smaller than you… https://t.co/UkynmdEKjr — Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) July 7, 2026

2.

“Quick let me bring up a bunch of metrics that doesn’t matter to football, that will really show them” https://t.co/VUUKkfvJeu — NoBiscotti🇵🇸🇺🇦🚩 (@NoBiscotti) July 7, 2026

3.

did u reach the quarter-finals though? — ٌ🇧🇪🇳🇴 (@lagos2145) July 7, 2026

4.

All this and Belgium still has much higher median wealth, much better chocolate and hosts a union with a 100 million more people https://t.co/vNHYnwQRZf — Nikolaj🇺🇦🇵🇸 (@nikicaga) July 7, 2026

5.

getting raw dogged on your own home turf by a country that’s 45 times smaller than you is insane 😭 — Dami🐬 (@UnemployedDami) July 7, 2026

6.

This kind of shit is just so pathetic. Like we lost a soccer match…whatever, we don’t need to be like “oh yeah our dick is bigger in other non-related areas”, just to soothe our fragile egos …fucking grow up. Side note: I’ve been to Belgium. It’s actually quite nice there… https://t.co/yfxWcoqfW3 — Chad Scott (@cpscott16) July 7, 2026

7.

ET POURTANT ON VOUS A MASSACRÉ 😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/06kNLvD29a — Belgium Touch 🇧🇪 (@BelgiumTouch) July 7, 2026

8.