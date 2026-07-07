Nigel Farage is standing down as an MP in Clacton so he can immediately stand again as an MP in Clacton – 17 responses that get our vote

Politics clacton nigel farage Reform UK

Nigel Farage doesn’t like people asking questions, especially when it comes to that £5m gift he didn’t think anyone needed to know about.

And he really hates it when an official body such as the Electoral Commission launches an investigation into him.

So he’s done what any right thinking leader of Reform UK would do – he’s announced he is going to stand down as an MP in Clacton with immediate effect.

And stand in the subsequent by-election to become the next MP of Clacton in some sort of ‘people vs the establishment’ mega twat-off.

Diversionary tactic? What diversionary tactic?

🚨 So Nigel Farage hopes to win a by election in Clacton and escape scrutiny. Apparently the standards investigation does not automatically die. According to paragraph 40 of the Procedural Protocol to the MPs’ Code of Conduct: • The investigation would be suspended while he… pic.twitter.com/7CUjWgL1AN — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) July 7, 2026

It’s being seen as a high risk strategy, the biggest risk (currently being estimated at 100%) being that he ends up looking like an even bigger cockwomble than he already is.

Oh, and that it increases exponentially the questions being asked about his conduct and all those millions of quid. Fingers crossed, eh?

Anyway, we’re here for the reactions, and there were lots of them.

1.

Clacton finally get to see their MP Farage!🤪🤪🤪🤣🤣🤣 — 4th July – Tory wipe Out (@snb19692) July 7, 2026

2.

He’s resigning to stop dead any investigation into his finances. He’s a fucking chancer. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) July 7, 2026

3.

I have been the victim of an establishment stitch-up! Dark forces are conspiring to get me out of politics. These mysterious forces have done this by:

-making me hide a £5 million gift from a crypto billionaire then lobby the Bank of England on behalf of crypto billionaires… — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) July 7, 2026

4.

Because that’s what the people of Clacton so deperately need… A Farage referedum. — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) July 7, 2026

5.

6.

So he’s resigning as MP for Clacton in order to get re-elected as MP for Clacton so that it’ll be OK to have accepted bungs … Am I missing something ? — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) July 7, 2026

7.

This is the most Nigel Farage thing Nigel Farage has ever done. Stand down in the safest seat Reform holds, then stand again so he can win it back and say: “See? 20,000 people voted for me, so we can all forget about my dodgy billionaire mate.” He is such a fucking drama queen. https://t.co/QcDJw9VMJH — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) July 7, 2026

8.

What a risible, self-serving, self-pitying man this is. — Dr. Bendor Grosvenor 🇺🇦 (@arthistorynews) July 7, 2026

9.