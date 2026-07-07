Politics clacton nigel farage Reform UK

Nigel Farage is standing down as an MP in Clacton so he can immediately stand again as an MP in Clacton – 17 responses that get our vote

John Plunkett. Updated July 7th, 2026

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Nigel Farage doesn’t like people asking questions, especially when it comes to that £5m gift he didn’t think anyone needed to know about.

And he really hates it when an official body such as the Electoral Commission launches an investigation into him.

So he’s done what any right thinking leader of Reform UK would do – he’s announced he is going to stand down as an MP in Clacton with immediate effect.

And stand in the subsequent by-election to become the next MP of Clacton in some sort of ‘people vs the establishment’ mega twat-off.

Diversionary tactic? What diversionary tactic?

It’s being seen as a high risk strategy, the biggest risk (currently being estimated at 100%) being that he ends up looking like an even bigger cockwomble than he already is.

Oh, and that it increases exponentially the questions being asked about his conduct and all those millions of quid. Fingers crossed, eh?

Anyway, we’re here for the reactions, and there were lots of them.

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