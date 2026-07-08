It looks like the Clacton by-election will be Farage vs Binface, and the voting public has the chance to do the funniest thing – 24 enthusiastic popcorn grabs

Politics count binface nigel farage

We’re sure you must by now have seen at least part of Nigel Farage’s big announcement that he is stepping down as the MP for Clacton, and wil be standing in the by-election to become the new MP for Clacton.

🚨BREAKING: Nigel Farage announces he will resign as a MP to trigger a by-election in Clacton-on-Sea. He will stand in it, and wants the people of his electorate to judge his actions. pic.twitter.com/XpI0dbLRsU — Talk (@TalkTV) July 7, 2026

People appreciated that Farage was simply trying to uphold his principles, so they treated the announcement with the solemnity it deserved.

Just kidding. They think he’s trying to deflect from the unprecedented scrutiny of his financial affairs, and took an appropriate amount of piss.

Exciting for Clacton voters that they're going to get to see their MP again for the first time since they last elected him. — Brendan May (@bmay) July 7, 2026

If you didn't bother to watch the Farage press conference, here's the short version: pic.twitter.com/bfFFWXWQ0S — Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) July 7, 2026

This is the most Nigel Farage thing Nigel Farage has ever done. Stand down in the safest seat Reform holds, then stand again so he can win it back and say: “See? 20,000 people voted for me, so we can all forget about my dodgy billionaire mate.” He is such a fucking drama queen. https://t.co/QcDJw9VMJH — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) July 7, 2026

How do you resign from a job you weren't doing? https://t.co/6tPE2c8ELH — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) July 7, 2026

Count Binface instantly threw his hat – or would that be his head? – into the ring.

Game on, Nige. — Count Binface (@CountBinface) July 7, 2026

Any Clacton residents who want to nominate your friendly neighbourhood intergalactic space warrior, ping me a line! — Count Binface (@CountBinface) July 7, 2026

Binface vs Binfire. Bring it on. — Count Binface (@CountBinface) July 7, 2026

However, the other parties declined Farage’s offer to let him control the narrative and waste their time and money on a Reform UK vanity project.

The Tories aren’t going to stand a candidate in Farage’s by-election. Lib Dems aren’t going to stand a candidate. Restore UK aren’t going to stand a candidate. I’m told that it’s unlikely Labour will stand a candidate, just needs to be signed off by NEC today. So… — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) July 7, 2026

Greens confirm they WONT stand a party candidate in Clacton. So far the by election has two candidates. @Nigel_Farage and @CountBinface — emily m (@maitlis) July 7, 2026

I'm shocked that no other parties are interested in taking part in the shameless publicity stunt to distract attention from my dodgy finances. I mean by-election. — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) July 7, 2026

It all raised a delicious possibility.

Wouldn't it be fun is the only two standing in Clacton Were Nigel Farage And Count Binface 🙃 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) July 7, 2026

On election night, Farage could find himself at the count, with just the Count – possibly as the losing candidate.

1.

Currently the Clacton By-election appears to be a choice between A) a novelty act with no real policies

B) Count Binface. — Adam Pearson (@Adam_Pearson) July 7, 2026

2.

Hope it is right that the main parties are all sitting out the Clacton distraction and not playing Farage’s Trumpian game. But it is a tough call for @CountBinface …. I mean, Farage stock falling so fast he could win. And I suspect he would be a better local representative than… — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) July 7, 2026

3.

The Clacton by-election is a fight between me and the Establishment elites. In this case the Establishment will be represented by a man with a bin for a head. — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) July 7, 2026

4.

The Bin Must Win! https://t.co/04j0RwZDeV — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 7, 2026

5.

> Trigger your own by-election

> No other party stands candidate.

> Farage versus Count Binface (joke candidate).

> Reform voters don't turn out because why bother.

> Everyone who is not for Farage votes for count Binface. >>> Lose election you called to Count Binface. pic.twitter.com/SXVXh2g0Eh — Landeur 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Landeur) July 7, 2026

6.

Jokes aside, here's the following scenario. None of the other main parties stand. @CountBinface does. He becomes the magnet for anti-Reform votes. We've seen significant tactical voting in the past. What sort of % does the noble Count need to get to see Farage embarrassed… — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) July 7, 2026

7.

The election is on! It’s Binface @CountBinface vs Nigel ‘Cunt of Dodgy Crypto’ Farage! @Nigel_Farage Who wins?! — Fi 🇪🇺 (@rahhead01) July 7, 2026

8.

Good luck trying to convince people that Binface is the establishment, and the posh banker isn’t. pic.twitter.com/j880JrnbSc — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) July 7, 2026

9.

Two-horse race. One candidate is full of trash, the other is Count Binface. No contest in this fake Clacton by-election. — Kevin Edger (@KEdge23) July 7, 2026

10.

Every party standing down in Clacton, — except @CountBinface — is the best possible response to this pathetic Farage stunt. pic.twitter.com/9pi8bHVPK3 — Philip Proudfoot (@PhilipProudfoot) July 7, 2026

11.

Vote Binface and put an end to this oppression. pic.twitter.com/EoZU8m5kN2 — Definitely Not Dan (@Def_Not_Dan) July 7, 2026

12.