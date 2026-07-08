Politics count binface nigel farage

It looks like the Clacton by-election will be Farage vs Binface, and the voting public has the chance to do the funniest thing – 24 enthusiastic popcorn grabs

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 8th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

We’re sure you must by now have seen at least part of Nigel Farage’s big announcement that he is stepping down as the MP for Clacton, and wil be standing in the by-election to become the new MP for Clacton.

People appreciated that Farage was simply trying to uphold his principles, so they treated the announcement with the solemnity it deserved.

Just kidding. They think he’s trying to deflect from the unprecedented scrutiny of his financial affairs, and took an appropriate amount of piss.

Count Binface instantly threw his hat – or would that be his head? – into the ring.

However, the other parties declined Farage’s offer to let him control the narrative and waste their time and money on a Reform UK vanity project.

It all raised a delicious possibility.

On election night, Farage could find himself at the count, with just the Count – possibly as the losing candidate.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages:1 2