Sport barstool sports dave portnoy world cup

An anti-woke Trumparian said any US citizen who disagrees with FIFA’s World Cup red card reversal should be deported – 17 totally clean takedowns

Saul Hutson. Updated July 7th, 2026

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Podcasting has become a pox on the world. It’s no longer possible to stop the spread of straight, white men in baseball caps sharing their opinions on a microphone. The less educated, the more popular.

Which brings us to Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports.

Portnoy is famous for one-bite pizza reviews on YouTube, supporting Donald Trump and being a champion for anti-wokers everywhere.

Now he’s calling for the deportation for anyone who does’t agree with his takes on the World Cup. Specifically, Fifa’s controversial decision to suspend the red card on US Men’s National Team striker Folarin Balogun.

There is nothing more dangerous than an idiot with an audience.

Luckily, for the human race, most of Twitter disagreed with his ludicrous, angry, and misguided opinion.

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