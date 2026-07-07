An anti-woke Trumparian said any US citizen who disagrees with FIFA’s World Cup red card reversal should be deported – 17 totally clean takedowns

Sport barstool sports dave portnoy world cup

Podcasting has become a pox on the world. It’s no longer possible to stop the spread of straight, white men in baseball caps sharing their opinions on a microphone. The less educated, the more popular.

Which brings us to Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports.

Portnoy is famous for one-bite pizza reviews on YouTube, supporting Donald Trump and being a champion for anti-wokers everywhere.

Now he’s calling for the deportation for anyone who does’t agree with his takes on the World Cup. Specifically, Fifa’s controversial decision to suspend the red card on US Men’s National Team striker Folarin Balogun.

If your brain is broken by politics so much that you aren’t happy Balogun is playing, and you’re an American citizen, you should be deported pic.twitter.com/rcTUHMczL8 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 6, 2026

There is nothing more dangerous than an idiot with an audience.

Luckily, for the human race, most of Twitter disagreed with his ludicrous, angry, and misguided opinion.

1.

Portnoy: ‘Politics has no place in sports… unless it’s my guy calling FIFA to rig it.’ The same dude who loses his mind over any other interference now wants to deport people for caring about rules. Peak Barstool brain rot. — Peter A Patriot (@PeterAPatriot) July 6, 2026

2.

If your brain is so broken by MAGA that you’re fine with the President meddling in the World Cup to save a player his own immigration politics would’ve kept off Team USA, you don’t get to lecture anyone about patriotism. https://t.co/6ELijTcVoc — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 6, 2026

3.

you can want balogun to play, believe the call against him was bogus, and also be put off by the president of a host country meddling in the world cup, but dave isn’t capable of carrying all these thoughts at once https://t.co/z4pvcsGRiT — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) July 6, 2026

4.

If you don’t agree with me, you should be deported. – Dave Portoy https://t.co/ocDza1f53p — James Li (@5149jamesli) July 6, 2026

5.

By far the most braindead country on earth. Basically just a giant drugged-out onanism cult at this point. https://t.co/PUd8zd5EHw — El Reconqristador ابو شربل 🇲🇽 (@crawlings13) July 6, 2026

6.

They just don’t get it. https://t.co/rbk2pPDNAN — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) July 6, 2026

7.