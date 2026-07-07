An American football coach said he couldn’t name ‘one thing’ Belgium did better than the US and these people were only too happy to help
A new definition of ‘this tweet didn’t age well’ has just landed, and it comes courtesy of American football coach @3YearLetterman.
They’re not just a football coach – it says here – but they are also a ‘Youth Football Coaching Legend, Die-hard Georgia Fan, Three-Year High School Football Letterman, Showstopping Little League Umpire, Region Champion (3-way tie).’
Anyway, here’s what they had to say on Twitter, before – it should be said – the USA’s calamitous 4-1 defeat by Belgium in the last 16 of the World Cup.
I literally cannot name one thing that Belgium 🇪🇸 does better than America
— Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) July 5, 2026
And while they were presumably not being entirely serious, the replies still make for a supremely satisfying read (especially bearing in mind those Americans who take this sort of thing very seriously indeed).
1.
I’ll help you. It’s not that hard:
– democracy
– not electing convicted sex abusers as their leader
– chocolates
– soccer
– health care
– beer
– fries https://t.co/1aCphw77zX
— Tyler Banham (@tylerbanham) July 6, 2026
2.
Beer, Chocolate, Women, Football, Fries, Waffles, Class,
Not necessarily in that order,
You’re welcome inbred
— Not Jim White (@NotJimWhite1) July 5, 2026
3.
Football. https://t.co/UObxEIpHko
— James Melville 🚜 (@JamesMelville) July 7, 2026
4.
I realize this is bait (esp with the Spanish flag), but Belgium excels in avant-garde, intellectual, and romantic fashion https://t.co/RKpU05e7vr pic.twitter.com/Tt2tv6LyK4
— derek guy (@dieworkwear) July 6, 2026
5.
Coffee. They actually have real coffee in that country.
Beer. Not your shit.
Want more?
The average Belgian citizen speaks at least 3 times the number of languages that you do.
And their English is better than yours.
— Max Le Blond FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA (@Balgowallah) July 5, 2026
6.
Play fair? https://t.co/FrHEJbPZ2Y
— Dr Sheep Person Podge (@noplaceforsheep) July 6, 2026
7.
chocolate, fries, public transit, life expectancy, universal healthcare https://t.co/qX5FsNW9ft
— austerity is theft (@wideofthepost) July 6, 2026
8.
Your beer tastes awful. Budweiser isn’t even American-owned anymore – it’s owned by a Belgian company 😂
Your “cheese” tastes like plastic. Your chicken is washed with chemicals that many other countries don’t allow. Your “chocolate” barely qualifies as chocolate in much of the…
— Lance Lachlan ✌🏻 (@lancelachlan) July 6, 2026
9.
Then you can't be that big a sports fan because Belgium is the greatest cycling nation by some distance. https://t.co/PqMU08udY3
— Sean Biggerstaff (@Seanchuckle) July 6, 2026
10.
Score goals? https://t.co/eEzptEgTIS
— RS Archer (@archer_rs) July 7, 2026
11.
Four things: Chocolate, waffles, soccer and waterbed manufacturing.
— Fred Tee 🇺🇲 (@TencicFred) July 5, 2026
12.
For a start, we can actually recognize national flags… 🇧🇪
— GillesStru (@GillesStru) July 6, 2026
13.
Chocolate.
Hospitality.
Not being cheating cunts.
— Flatpack Fellamunculus 🏴☠️ (@tryingattimes) July 6, 2026
READ MORE
27 funniest and totally on-point things people said about Belgium dumping the USA out of the World Cup
Source @tylerbanham