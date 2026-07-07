An American football coach said he couldn’t name ‘one thing’ Belgium did better than the US and these people were only too happy to help

Sport Belgium world cup

A new definition of ‘this tweet didn’t age well’ has just landed, and it comes courtesy of American football coach @3YearLetterman.

They’re not just a football coach – it says here – but they are also a ‘Youth Football Coaching Legend, Die-hard Georgia Fan, Three-Year High School Football Letterman, Showstopping Little League Umpire, Region Champion (3-way tie).’

Anyway, here’s what they had to say on Twitter, before – it should be said – the USA’s calamitous 4-1 defeat by Belgium in the last 16 of the World Cup.

I literally cannot name one thing that Belgium 🇪🇸 does better than America — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) July 5, 2026

And while they were presumably not being entirely serious, the replies still make for a supremely satisfying read (especially bearing in mind those Americans who take this sort of thing very seriously indeed).

1.

I’ll help you. It’s not that hard: – democracy

– not electing convicted sex abusers as their leader

– chocolates

– soccer

– health care

– beer

– fries https://t.co/1aCphw77zX — Tyler Banham (@tylerbanham) July 6, 2026

2.

Beer, Chocolate, Women, Football, Fries, Waffles, Class, Not necessarily in that order, You’re welcome inbred — Not Jim White (@NotJimWhite1) July 5, 2026

3.

4.

I realize this is bait (esp with the Spanish flag), but Belgium excels in avant-garde, intellectual, and romantic fashion https://t.co/RKpU05e7vr pic.twitter.com/Tt2tv6LyK4 — derek guy (@dieworkwear) July 6, 2026

5.

Coffee. They actually have real coffee in that country.

Beer. Not your shit. Want more?

The average Belgian citizen speaks at least 3 times the number of languages that you do.

And their English is better than yours. — Max Le Blond FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA (@Balgowallah) July 5, 2026

6.

Play fair? https://t.co/FrHEJbPZ2Y — Dr Sheep Person Podge (@noplaceforsheep) July 6, 2026

7.

chocolate, fries, public transit, life expectancy, universal healthcare https://t.co/qX5FsNW9ft — austerity is theft (@wideofthepost) July 6, 2026

8.

Your beer tastes awful. Budweiser isn’t even American-owned anymore – it’s owned by a Belgian company 😂 Your “cheese” tastes like plastic. Your chicken is washed with chemicals that many other countries don’t allow. Your “chocolate” barely qualifies as chocolate in much of the… — Lance Lachlan ✌🏻 (@lancelachlan) July 6, 2026

9.

Then you can't be that big a sports fan because Belgium is the greatest cycling nation by some distance. https://t.co/PqMU08udY3 — Sean Biggerstaff (@Seanchuckle) July 6, 2026

10.

11.

Four things: Chocolate, waffles, soccer and waterbed manufacturing. — Fred Tee 🇺🇲 (@TencicFred) July 5, 2026

12.

For a start, we can actually recognize national flags… 🇧🇪 — GillesStru (@GillesStru) July 6, 2026

13.

Chocolate. Hospitality. Not being cheating cunts. — Flatpack Fellamunculus 🏴‍☠️ (@tryingattimes) July 6, 2026

READ MORE

27 funniest and totally on-point things people said about Belgium dumping the USA out of the World Cup

Source @tylerbanham