Sport Belgium world cup

An American football coach said he couldn’t name ‘one thing’ Belgium did better than the US and these people were only too happy to help

Poke Reporter. Updated July 7th, 2026

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A new definition of ‘this tweet didn’t age well’ has just landed, and it comes courtesy of American football coach @3YearLetterman.

They’re not just a football coach – it says here – but they are also a ‘Youth Football Coaching Legend, Die-hard Georgia Fan, Three-Year High School Football Letterman, Showstopping Little League Umpire, Region Champion (3-way tie).’

Anyway, here’s what they had to say on Twitter, before – it should be said – the USA’s calamitous 4-1 defeat by Belgium in the last 16 of the World Cup.

And while they were presumably not being entirely serious, the replies still make for a supremely satisfying read (especially bearing in mind those Americans who take this sort of thing very seriously indeed).

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27 funniest and totally on-point things people said about Belgium dumping the USA out of the World Cup

Source @tylerbanham