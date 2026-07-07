Sport donald trump world cup

27 funniest and totally on-point things people said about Belgium dumping the USA out of the World Cup

John Plunkett. Updated July 7th, 2026

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Donald Trump did everything he could to help the USA prevail in their last 16 World Cup match against Belgium but it was to no avail.

And when we say ‘everything he could’ what we mean is cheat, obviously, after he persuaded Fifa to cancel a red card for their striker Folarin Balogun from the previous round, as no-one anywhere needs reminding.

But they lost 4-1 anyway.

And did people love to see it? Of course they loved to see it! And these people surely said it best.

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