27 funniest and totally on-point things people said about Belgium dumping the USA out of the World Cup

Sport donald trump world cup

Donald Trump did everything he could to help the USA prevail in their last 16 World Cup match against Belgium but it was to no avail.

And when we say ‘everything he could’ what we mean is cheat, obviously, after he persuaded Fifa to cancel a red card for their striker Folarin Balogun from the previous round, as no-one anywhere needs reminding.

But they lost 4-1 anyway.

football not soccer pic.twitter.com/1MfpZz17qi — HUMPHREY TIPS (@Okechukwu_odd) July 7, 2026

And did people love to see it? Of course they loved to see it! And these people surely said it best.

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Nice of Balogan to do the right thing and not play today. Very noble. — Neal 🇦🇺 (@NealGardner_) July 7, 2026

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Get your Belgian chocolate now before the tariffs hit. — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) July 7, 2026

4.

Never seen a more beautiful sight pic.twitter.com/zfUAix4ihD — definitely not user idiotlor 🥸 (@clairopoulin) July 7, 2026

5.

What’s it called when you lose in the World Cup after the leader of your country tries to cheat? — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) July 7, 2026

6.

The US trying to park the bus but they don’t really have a functioning public transport system pic.twitter.com/uf7G5IZmP6 — Economissive (@Economissive) July 7, 2026

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has anyone seen a good defender i hear the americans are looking 4-1 — em (@canxawfc) July 7, 2026

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