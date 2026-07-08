Politics Liz Truss nigel farage the times

Liz Truss said the Times is a disgrace, and got owned all the way back to her infamous cheese speech – 17 unbrielievable takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 8th, 2026

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We’re pretty sure there’s no way you could have missed it, but Nigel Farage has flounced out of the Commons in order to trigger a by-election, stand in it, and somehow prove that he doesn’t need to be investigated for breaching the MPs’ code of conduct… again.

In his 20-minute speech, he ranted about how unfair it all is that he should have to follow the rules set out by Parliament for all MPs – though not in those exact words, obviously.

He had a particular beef with the Times, whose investigation into his financial dealings uncovered several undeclared benefits provided by the convicted fraudster George Cottrell.

He accused the Times and Sky News of hounding his daughter, claiming he has kept his family out of the spotlight. Farage insists that the Times published a photo of her house, revealing her address, and that Sky news harrassed her there.

Oh!

Farage (and Trump, and Musk, and Tommy Robinson) cheerleader Liz Truss joined in without possession of all the facts.

The Times newspaper is a disgrace.

She added this.

It is ground zero of the progressive establishment that has ruined our country.

Fair point, actually. People often comment on the Times being a hotbed of Marxism.

For some reason (lettuce), people just weren’t able to take Ms Truss seriously – especially after she chose to use that word.

Tweeters couldn’t brielieve the open goal before them. These clapbacks were particularly gouda. Not even sorry.

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