Liz Truss said the Times is a disgrace, and got owned all the way back to her infamous cheese speech – 17 unbrielievable takedowns

Politics Liz Truss nigel farage the times

We’re pretty sure there’s no way you could have missed it, but Nigel Farage has flounced out of the Commons in order to trigger a by-election, stand in it, and somehow prove that he doesn’t need to be investigated for breaching the MPs’ code of conduct… again.

Left: Nigel Farage, "Over the last two years I've really enjoyed the job of being an MP" Right: Nigel Farage has missed 63% of Commons Votes pic.twitter.com/eKBv77LO2L — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) July 7, 2026

In his 20-minute speech, he ranted about how unfair it all is that he should have to follow the rules set out by Parliament for all MPs – though not in those exact words, obviously.

"I said Nigel Farage is very principled calling a by-election. What did I say Roy?"

"You said he's an attention seeking gobshite who's playing the victim in a desperate attempt to avoid scrutiny" pic.twitter.com/idnER0BOnj — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) July 7, 2026

He had a particular beef with the Times, whose investigation into his financial dealings uncovered several undeclared benefits provided by the convicted fraudster George Cottrell.

He accused the Times and Sky News of hounding his daughter, claiming he has kept his family out of the spotlight. Farage insists that the Times published a photo of her house, revealing her address, and that Sky news harrassed her there.

Oh!

Nigel Farage claimed in his speech that he has never used his daughter and has always done everything he could to protect his family's privacy. Here's Nigel Farage with his daughter, Isabelle, on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2023. pic.twitter.com/rE2zgfIcZ0 — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) July 7, 2026

Not true. Actually The Times took deliberate steps not to reveal where you or your family live We altered images to remove address details and prevent reverse image searches. We excluded town/village names Yet you previously posed for pics outside your family home https://t.co/NTYk2pKiKB — Andrew Ellson (@andrewellson) July 7, 2026

Nigel Farage is complaining about The Times publishing a picture of this house, owned by him, that’s been in the public domain for over a decade after previously posing in front of it. pic.twitter.com/Pn3m1BQfs3 — Ben Obese-Jecty MP (@BenObeseJecty) July 7, 2026

Farage (and Trump, and Musk, and Tommy Robinson) cheerleader Liz Truss joined in without possession of all the facts.

She added this.

Fair point, actually. People often comment on the Times being a hotbed of Marxism.

For some reason (lettuce), people just weren’t able to take Ms Truss seriously – especially after she chose to use that word.

Tweeters couldn’t brielieve the open goal before them. These clapbacks were particularly gouda. Not even sorry.

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BREAKING: The Times newspaper is importing two-thirds of its cheese. https://t.co/UT07dQnv9W — Count Binface (@CountBinface) July 7, 2026

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Someone struggled with the crossword https://t.co/QsKkgU9RdJ — Matt Forde (@mattforde) July 7, 2026

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So it's OK to criticise The Times over its coverage of Nigel Farage, but not OK to criticise The Daily Mail for describing judges as 'Enemies of the People'? https://t.co/SJgQ847MMM — David Gauke (@DavidGauke) July 7, 2026

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The Taxes Brainstraw Massacre is out crying and being industrially unhinged again on behalf of thundergrifter and professional strop thrower Nigel Farage Remember when the Times was a leftist propaganda rag for those leaning towards Communism? Liz Truss enters the chat… https://t.co/dRI9DeW5uJ — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) July 7, 2026

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How does its level of disgrace compare to importing cheese https://t.co/SJCeYHFOxB — Owen Jones (@owenjonesjourno) July 7, 2026

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So is foreign cheese in your opinion https://t.co/8tVFWw7yUj — Adam Boulton (@adamboultonTABB) July 7, 2026

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