People have been sharing the greatest sentences ever written in human history – 17 inspirational words that stand the test of time

Round Ups r/AskReddit

When it comes to capturing the human experience, it’s hard to beat the written word. Ever since we’ve been jotting down our thoughts via prose or poetry, it’s fair to say we’ve cranked out some absolute bangers.

But which ones are extra special? Those sentences that stand above the rest with their mastery of language and the insight of their message? To find out, reFossify put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What is the greatest sentence ever written in human history?’

Here are the top replies that would make Shakespeare himself proud…

1.

‘I don’t know where I got the quote from but it’s “sometimes you win, sometimes you learn.”‘

-CatsGotMyBack

2.

‘Any fool can make something complicated. It takes a genius to make something simple.’

-djklmnop

3.

‘“Everything in moderation, including moderation”’

-cave_mandarin

4.

‘Do not attribute to malice what can be attributed to incompetence’

-Deliciouserest

5.

‘“Comparison is the thief of joy” Teddy Roosevelt’

-enemy-unlocked

6.

‘”It is possible to commit no mistakes and still lose. That is not weakness, that is life.” Captain Jean-Luc Picard’

-ronjohn29072

7.

‘“I am, somehow, less interested in the weight and convolutions of Einstein’s brain than in the near certainty that people of equal talent have lived and died in cotton fields and sweatshops.” -Stephen Jay Gould, The Pandas Thumb’

-cromstantinople

8.

‘“And now that you don’t have to be perfect, you can be good.” John Steinbeck’

-HazyDavey68

9.