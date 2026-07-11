Animals dogs

This clip of a golden retriever with a record-breaking amount of cherry tomatoes in his mouth should be available on prescription as a pick-me-up

Poke Staff. Updated July 11th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

What could be more uplifting than a golden retriever with what looks like a Guinness World Record-breaking amount of cherry tomatoes in its mouth?

Okay, plenty of things – but we don’t have those things right now. We do have the dog.

Watch to the end.

We probably wouldn’t eat a salad in their house, but it did lift our spirits – and those of plenty of tweeters.

We want a series of videos of dogs that could have inspired the Arts.

READ MORE

Golden retriever puppy gets tennis ball stuck in his teeth

Source Hakan Kapucu Image Screengrab