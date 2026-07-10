Politics Julia Hartley-Brewer Laila Cunningham talk tv
We’re not saying it’s going badly for Reform UK-er Laila Cunningham but she just got spectacularly owned on Talk TV
Laila Cunningham was already having a bad week but might have hoped for something of an easier ride when she turned up on Talk TV.
Except it turned out the Reform UK-er and Landon mayoral hopeful was having such a bad week that she even got spectacularly owned over there as well, specially by presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer.
🚨Julia Hartley-Brewer and Laila Cunningham clash over whether Reform UK is ready for a general election.@JuliaHB1: "You guys are NOT ready for a general election. What's your defence policy?"
Laila: "…I'm not going to go through the defence policy right now." pic.twitter.com/6A8ox0eXfC
— Talk (@TalkTV) July 9, 2026
And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.
1.
Laila must be on speed dial to the RAC with how many car crashes she’s had this week pic.twitter.com/yLpwT3jv42
— Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) July 9, 2026
2.
Reform must stop sending Laila out for interviews. It’s so so bad. https://t.co/pyy4cswCI5
— Jack Dart (@JackWDart) July 9, 2026
3.
I genuinely think Miss New Sherrif in town is acting this dumb intentionally at this point because NO ONE is this dim. No one. Not even Lee Anderson pic.twitter.com/dmhsDkz4TD
— Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) July 9, 2026
4.
🚨 REFORM IN FULL SHAMBLES EVEN TALKTV CAN’T HIDE IT!
Julia Hartley-Brewer destroys Laila Cunningham live:
“You guys are NOT ready for a general election. What’s your defence policy?”
Laila: “…I’m not going to go through the defence policy right now.”
After her Jeremy Vine…
— 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) July 9, 2026
5.
I would suggest Laila Cunningham take a holiday. https://t.co/ogzgB7ceXh
— Barry Malone (@malonebarry) July 9, 2026
6.
For me, this could not be more of a vindication if it tried. This is not a hostile TV interview. Julia Hartley-Brewer on Talk TV is about as Reform friendly as it gets, and even she cannot escape the fact that Reform is not a government in waiting. It does not have shadow… https://t.co/1UltfN6gR5
— Pete North (@FUDdaily) July 10, 2026
7.
It's a car crash. Why do they keep putting her forward as a spokesperson.
— Vinnie (@VinnieKhurana) July 9, 2026
8.
I can’t decide if this is painful or hilarious https://t.co/YKmIwHzmZF
— The Accidental Disruptor (@The_A_Disruptor) July 9, 2026
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Source @TalkTV