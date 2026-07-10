We’re not saying it’s going badly for Reform UK-er Laila Cunningham but she just got spectacularly owned on Talk TV

Politics Julia Hartley-Brewer Laila Cunningham talk tv

Laila Cunningham was already having a bad week but might have hoped for something of an easier ride when she turned up on Talk TV.

Except it turned out the Reform UK-er and Landon mayoral hopeful was having such a bad week that she even got spectacularly owned over there as well, specially by presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer.

🚨Julia Hartley-Brewer and Laila Cunningham clash over whether Reform UK is ready for a general election.@JuliaHB1: "You guys are NOT ready for a general election. What's your defence policy?" Laila: "…I'm not going to go through the defence policy right now." pic.twitter.com/6A8ox0eXfC — Talk (@TalkTV) July 9, 2026

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

1.

Laila must be on speed dial to the RAC with how many car crashes she’s had this week pic.twitter.com/yLpwT3jv42 — Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) July 9, 2026

2.

Reform must stop sending Laila out for interviews. It’s so so bad. https://t.co/pyy4cswCI5 — Jack Dart (@JackWDart) July 9, 2026

3.

I genuinely think Miss New Sherrif in town is acting this dumb intentionally at this point because NO ONE is this dim. No one. Not even Lee Anderson pic.twitter.com/dmhsDkz4TD — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) July 9, 2026

4.

🚨 REFORM IN FULL SHAMBLES EVEN TALKTV CAN’T HIDE IT! Julia Hartley-Brewer destroys Laila Cunningham live: “You guys are NOT ready for a general election. What’s your defence policy?” Laila: “…I’m not going to go through the defence policy right now.” After her Jeremy Vine… — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) July 9, 2026

5.

I would suggest Laila Cunningham take a holiday. https://t.co/ogzgB7ceXh — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) July 9, 2026

6.

For me, this could not be more of a vindication if it tried. This is not a hostile TV interview. Julia Hartley-Brewer on Talk TV is about as Reform friendly as it gets, and even she cannot escape the fact that Reform is not a government in waiting. It does not have shadow… https://t.co/1UltfN6gR5 — Pete North (@FUDdaily) July 10, 2026

7.

It's a car crash. Why do they keep putting her forward as a spokesperson. — Vinnie (@VinnieKhurana) July 9, 2026

8.

I can’t decide if this is painful or hilarious https://t.co/YKmIwHzmZF — The Accidental Disruptor (@The_A_Disruptor) July 9, 2026

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Source @TalkTV