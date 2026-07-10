Politics Julia Hartley-Brewer Laila Cunningham talk tv

We’re not saying it’s going badly for Reform UK-er Laila Cunningham but she just got spectacularly owned on Talk TV

John Plunkett. Updated July 10th, 2026

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Laila Cunningham was already having a bad week but might have hoped for something of an easier ride when she turned up on Talk TV.

Except it turned out the Reform UK-er and Landon mayoral hopeful was having such a bad week that she even got spectacularly owned over there as well, specially by presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer.

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

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Robert Jenrick said it was so brave of Nigel Farage to hold a byelection and the Telegraph’s comeback was as magnificent as it was unexpected

Source @TalkTV