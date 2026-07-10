This Danish reporter magnificently called out Mark Rutte and his attitude to Donald Trump and had Europeans everywhere applauding

US donald trump europe NATO

Journalists used to be around to hold politicians accountable. Somewhere over time, that relationship evolved. Now reporters have to play nice with the monsters in charge in order to maintain access.

Apparently, this Danish reporter did not get that memo because instead, we get this wonderful exchange with NATO head Mark Rutte.

WOW — Danish reporter *goes there* with Mark Rutte “You sit next to Donald Trump at moments when he talks about conquering Greenland, talks about lashing out at allies like Spain — things it doesn’t seem like the old Mark Rutte would approve of. Does this have any affect on… pic.twitter.com/9XYisCYtF3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 8, 2026

Incredible question and perfect accusation. Anyone who has seen how Rutte acts around Donald Trump understands exactly where this reporter is coming from.

The reporter is Rasmus Svaneborg and he was brave enough to say what we’re all thinking on the world stage directly to Rutte’s face.

Rutte’s inability to even address the question proves just how long ago he sold his soul.

Twitter exploded with fans applauding the pointed question and the word salad answer it inspired.

1.

This is how reporters used to ask questions before the days of news stations being a mouthpieces for a particular political party in this country. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) July 8, 2026

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If only we had more reporters like this. https://t.co/9mNcS526tN — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 8, 2026

3.

Hey, look! A reporter calling out obvious bullshit! This should be the norm. https://t.co/6AKLaBeOvy — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) July 8, 2026

4.

Before Mark Rutte became a failed secretary general of NATO, he was a failed prime minister of the Netherlands. Rutte is a spineless coward. Donald Trump, who violated UN Charter Art. 2 to attack Iran, is threatening Greenland, which belongs to NATO ally Denmark. — Laurence (Larry) Boorstein (@LarryBoorstein) July 8, 2026

5.

Rutte is nothing, stands for nothing, has not a single value in his person except as a conduit for power. He spent 14 years as the Dutch PM ruling like this. He is a pristine neoliberal- a vacuum of principle and ethics with not the slightest scruple. https://t.co/PEIXIHq0Bc — Mr Demos of Pnyx (@gem_ste) July 8, 2026

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He doesn’t have any. He thinks he is a Trump whisperer but he is a Trump dissolvable suppository https://t.co/w3cZydPs0j — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 8, 2026

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