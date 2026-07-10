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This Danish reporter magnificently called out Mark Rutte and his attitude to Donald Trump and had Europeans everywhere applauding

Saul Hutson. Updated July 10th, 2026

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Journalists used to be around to hold politicians accountable. Somewhere over time, that relationship evolved. Now reporters have to play nice with the monsters in charge in order to maintain access.

Apparently, this Danish reporter did not get that memo because instead, we get this wonderful exchange with NATO head Mark Rutte.

Incredible question and perfect accusation. Anyone who has seen how Rutte acts around Donald Trump understands exactly where this reporter is coming from.

The reporter is Rasmus Svaneborg and he was brave enough to say what we’re all thinking on the world stage directly to Rutte’s face.

Rutte’s inability to even address the question proves just how long ago he sold his soul.

Twitter exploded with fans applauding the pointed question and the word salad answer it inspired.

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