A New Yorker accused Europe of being ungrateful for everything the US had done for the World Cup and the whole of Europe responded as one

US europe world cup

We’re getting down to the business end of the World Cup with all four semi-finalists in place by the end of the weekend.

There’s been lots of good football to enjoy, and almost as satisfying has been the fury of certain American football fans desperate to point out how great the USA is despite not being very good at football.

In a similar vein comes this New York lawyer who accused Europe of being ungrateful for all the effort the American people had put in to stage the World Cup.

The anti-American hatred from Europe after Team USA’s loss is sad. We welcomed you into our country. We bought your drinks. We sang your songs with passion. We did it because we love you. We still do, because we know you’re better than this. God Bless America. — Joe McBride (@McBrideLawNYC) July 7, 2026

Well yes and no. And when we say yes and no, what we really mean is no.

And the whole of Europe responded as one. Well, quite a large part of it did.

1.

The American people did that. America, the host, denied African fans and referees entry, refused Iran on its soil and rang up Infantino for a favour. Your commentators went viral weekly for disrespectful and arrogant comments. If you can’t take the heat stay out of the kitchen. https://t.co/1haeW1lYXf — Gryffix 🇳🇱 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 🇵🇸 (@Gryffix) July 8, 2026

2.

Hi Joe, You charged 400 bucks for the cheapest ticket and 25 for a beer. You gave us commercials during the matches. Then your president, having no clue about the rules, decides to interfere with the tournament. There is no hatred against the Americans. There is hatred… — De Cynische Kijker (@CynischeKijker) July 7, 2026

3.

Don’t cheat then. That’s why you’re hated. You’ve also been terrible hosts not letting fans in, ripping everyone off and making us watch games played in silent stadiums full of neutrals as so few foreign fans have been able to travel. Now compare that to the games in Mexico. https://t.co/Cxd0VKRfHe — John Smith (@UrbanExplorer00) July 7, 2026

4.

We ArE GoINg To DeMoLiSH BeLgiUm BeLGiUm HaS a LoWeR GDP tHAn USa TheY CaN BeAt Us In ThIs GaME BuT NeVeR aT WaR We HaVe BeTteR GuNs ThaN BeLgiUm I can go on with the stupid ignorant and arrogant quotes I’ve seen in here. You clowns brought this on yourself. — billybadass (@billybadass_eth) July 7, 2026

5.

No hatred at all.

Just surprise that many American fans failed to see what was wrong with the whole intervention scenario. Then of course America fans doubled down, giving advice about football, claiming Belgium were scared etc , and 4-1 became hilarious. https://t.co/MW6KMv9gb6 — Paul Tonkinson (@PaulTonkinson) July 7, 2026

6.

Not it’s because we act like entitled children that can’t comprehend how our corruption and evil scheming rubs most people the wrong way. People love us, but in the context of corruption of fair competition most people understand want justice to be served. We tried to rig the… — Dr. Elwin Ransom (@kylesmmns7) July 7, 2026

7.