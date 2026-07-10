US europe world cup

A New Yorker accused Europe of being ungrateful for everything the US had done for the World Cup and the whole of Europe responded as one

John Plunkett. Updated July 10th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

We’re getting down to the business end of the World Cup with all four semi-finalists in place by the end of the weekend.

There’s been lots of good football to enjoy, and almost as satisfying has been the fury of certain American football fans desperate to point out how great the USA is despite not being very good at football.

In a similar vein comes this New York lawyer who accused Europe of being ungrateful for all the effort the American people had put in to stage the World Cup.

Well yes and no. And when we say yes and no, what we really mean is no.

And the whole of Europe responded as one. Well, quite a large part of it did.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages:1 2