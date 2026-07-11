News clacton count binface nigel farage

More British people want Count Binface to win the Clacton by-election over Nigel Farage, according to a new Ipsos poll – and now people are litter-ly daring to hope

Michael White. Updated July 11th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Time to check-in on the greatest political race of our generation: the Clacton by-election prompted by the ‘Count of Dodgy Crypto’ Nigel Farage’s latest stunt of resigning in order to run again.

A new poll by Ipsos gives the first insight into British voters’ opinion of the race – and the result is brutal for Farage. Binface is leading in the poll – 33% to Farage’s 21%.

The intergalactic noble’s manifesto is also very popular with the public: the biggest support (69%) is for restoring the price of a 99 Flake to 99p.

Now, of course, the only polling that matters is in the actual Clacton-on-Sea constituency. But this Ipsos poll has captured the British public’s imagination, for obvious reasons.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Source: Twitter/X/PolitlcsUK