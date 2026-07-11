More British people want Count Binface to win the Clacton by-election over Nigel Farage, according to a new Ipsos poll – and now people are litter-ly daring to hope

News clacton count binface nigel farage

Time to check-in on the greatest political race of our generation: the Clacton by-election prompted by the ‘Count of Dodgy Crypto’ Nigel Farage’s latest stunt of resigning in order to run again.

A new poll by Ipsos gives the first insight into British voters’ opinion of the race – and the result is brutal for Farage. Binface is leading in the poll – 33% to Farage’s 21%.

🚨 NEW: More Brits want Count Binface to win the Clacton by-election than Nigel Farage [@Ipsos_in_the_UK] pic.twitter.com/T5epofr1Jy — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 10, 2026

The intergalactic noble’s manifesto is also very popular with the public: the biggest support (69%) is for restoring the price of a 99 Flake to 99p.

69% support @CountBinface’s proposed policy of restoring the price of a 99 flake to 99p🍦 🥐 Half of Brits (53%) support capping the price of croissants at £1 pic.twitter.com/2AWZNBuaKd — Ipsos in the UK (@Ipsos_in_the_UK) July 10, 2026

Now, of course, the only polling that matters is in the actual Clacton-on-Sea constituency. But this Ipsos poll has captured the British public’s imagination, for obvious reasons.

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this haz backfired on him so bad im actually sobbing https://t.co/I82fLvELa9 — rae ✪ 🐾 (@evangeliraen) July 10, 2026

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I want to say we need to start taking politics more seriously. But I also really want a Bin to win an election. — FN SWAY (@FNSWAY) July 10, 2026

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I love this country. https://t.co/6zgRkSngUC — Annabelle Sanderson 💜🤍💚 (@WiltsAnnabelle) July 10, 2026

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Make it happen, Clacton! https://t.co/CUsvUnJr53 — Shoaib M Khan (@ShoaibMKhan) July 10, 2026

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This transcends internet libslop, there is a genuine part of the British consciousness to bring people in power down through embarrassing ways, we cannot resist it. https://t.co/ixxzNWbzFk — Jack 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🐝 (@The_Peach03) July 10, 2026

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Interesting. Hard to know (1) whether or not this is respondents "playing along" as they often do, (2) how the neithers and DKs would break and (3) what the pattern of turnout would look like. And obviously Clacton is not Britain. But it's a data point… https://t.co/qUvchsZppc — Matt Singh (@MattSingh_) July 10, 2026

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It's the people of Clacton, who have been treated as utter fools by Farage, who will need convincing. — Sam (@SamCKx) July 10, 2026

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This Neither guy looks a formidable challenge to the count. https://t.co/6PKYvqCpUa — Nik Traykov 🇪🇺 🦊🌴⚽ (@niktraykov) July 10, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/PolitlcsUK