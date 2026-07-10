Entertainment body positivity flashmobs
This performance outside a Victoria’s Secret must still be the best body positivity flashmob we’ve ever seen
American Idol star and singer-songriter Jax Miskanic – @jaxwritessongs – went viral when she pranked her parents with a very funny custom-written song.
@jaxwritessongs Doing the Scholarship Prank on my parents…in song 😂 #scholarshipprank #scholarship #foryou ♬ original sound – Jax
A 2022 project she arranged had an important and very serious message, but was every bit as entertaining and well crafted.
CW: eating disorders, body dysmorphia and an image of Jeffrey Epstein.
@jaxwritessongs I wrote a song called Victoria’s Secret and I always wanted to be part of a Flash Mob. 👯♀️👯♀️ 👙 🤫 #victoriassecret #flashmob #bodypositivity #foryou ♬ Victoria’s Secret – Jax
She added –
When I talked to the choreographer, I requested EVERY body type (including underrepresented males.) We all go through it. The message is diversity.
The issue with toxic commercial body standards is not JUST the lack of plus-sized representation…It’s that ONE body is highlighted as the “right” body.
A documentary series, from that year, about Victoria’s Secret – ‘Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons’ – revealed corporate misogyny and suggestions of worker exploitation, as well as highlighting the close and highly problematic friendship between former CEO Les Wexner and Jeffrey Epstein.
Featured wheelchair dancer Kaylee Bays posted this reaction.
Jax, thank you for giving dancers like me a place in this industry and this world.
The song and its performance really spoke to people.
“I wish someone told me thighs of thunder meant normal human thighs” hits me hard!! Sing it, girl!! Love this.
Whitney Murphy
I’m disabled and absolutely bawled when the beauty in a wheelchair came down the runway 😭😭😭 Love everything about this 🥰 thank you.
Dini
Keep changing the conversation sister! This is exactly what my younger self needed to hear! Keep it up!
Sarah Crutchfield
THIS IS SO EPIC 😍👏❤️🌟
SharpeFamilySingers
This is a major accomplishment. Musically, lyrically, morally, and cinematically, it is a huge triumph. I got teary.
tw3234
Wow. Instant classic.
There I Ruined It
Jax’s courageous honesty might be the very thing that helps other young people growing up with the same painful issues.
As a single father of two beautiful daughters,thank you for putting this out there.
Arthur Cardenas550
Here’s to body positivity.
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Source Jax Miskanic Image Screengrab